ANC clears Oscar Mabuyane of wrongdoing in university deregistration scandal

Malibongwe Dayimani
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.
Masi Losi/ The Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • The ANC's provincial integrity commission has cleared Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, of any wrongdoing.
  • The university deregistered Mabuyane in March after it found there were irregularities in his admission to the master's degree programme.
  • Mabuyane's deregistration was linked to the scandal involving the university's former public sector economics professor, Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma.

The ANC provincial integrity commission (PIC) has cleared Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane of any wrongdoing in the scandal relating to his deregistration from the University of Fort Hare.

The university deregistered Mabuyane in March after it found there were irregularities in his admission to the master's degree programme.

During an investigation, it was discovered that Mabuyane did not meet the minimum requirements for the programme.

Mabuyane, also provincial ANC chairperson, announced the decision of the integrity commission on Tuesday and welcomed the findings.

"Having looked into the matter, the PIC stated in its report that it is of the view that based on the information before it, there is no unethical or fraud related conduct on Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane's part and that, as a result, the PIC recommends that his name be cleared," he said in a statement.

Mabuyane said he had voluntarily written a letter to apprise the commission, and had also requested to appear before it immediately after he was deregistered.

Called for comment, Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi confirmed the commission's decision.

Ngcukayithobi said:

Cadre Oscar subjected himself to the provincial integrity commission and the PIC has absolved him of any wrongdoing and therefore nothing will be done against him.

Mabuyane is currently challenging the decision taken by the university's senate.

READ | Mabuyane threatens university with court action after failing to get into master's programme

The premier's deregistration is linked to the scandal involving former professor of public sector economics at Fort Hare, Edwin Okey Chikata Ijeoma, who recently had his citizenship revoked.

The Nigerian academic was Mabuyane's supervisor.

The university laid criminal charges against Ijeoma for the irregular admission and registration of two students, including Mabuyane.

Ijeoma resigned after he was placed on suspension regarding allegations that he irregularly registered axed health MEC Sindiswa Gomba for an honours degree in public administration.

The university opened a case of theft of a university vehicle and fraud worth R5 million.

Ijeoma is currently out on R5 000 bail in the theft case.

He's also the subject of an investigation by the Hawks for the fraud involving R5 million.

The integrity commission report comes as the ANC in the Eastern Cape is enforcing the step-aside rule in line with the resolutions of the party's national executive committee.

ALSO READ | Eastern Cape ANC suspends 3 leaders for violating party's constitution

Two weeks ago, the party suspended OR Tambo District Municipality council speaker Xolile Nkompela, deputy mayor Robert Nogumla and the municipality's former chief whip William Ngozi for violating the ANC's constitution.

They joined Gomba, Buffalo City Metro regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, and ANC Amathole regional task team coordinator Terris Ntuthu who were all suspended from the party.   

