ANC concludes coalition talks, NEC to meet to finalise agreements

The ANC says it has concluded marathon coalition talks with other political parties.

The party saw a decline in its electoral support in the municipal elections.

The decline in support has pushed the party to petition the support of other political parties, in order to govern.

The ANC has completed coalition talks with political parties it hopes to form coalition governments with in hung municipalities, but has not provided any further details.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) will meet this weekend to finalise potential coalition agreements.

In the municipal elections, the ANC saw its support decline in various municipalities across the country.

There are 66 hung councils in the country, with the ANC leading in seat allocations in several of these municipalities. However, it does not have the majority in the municipalities to govern on its own.



The ANC said it has now concluded talks with political parties which it deems fit to co-govern. It did not specify any of the areas in which agreements were sealed.

The party, however, pointed to the agreement with IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, where the IFP will govern areas in which it has a majority, and the ANC will do the same in places where it leads.

The ANC said coalition talks had been fruitful.

"Together with our partners, we remain determined to use all means in municipalities and other spheres of government to end corruption. We have been encouraged by the positive nature of the discourse we held with other political parties.

"We are happy that most hung municipalities will now take the next step to establish councils. We also sought out people who value the stability of our country as a prerequisite to successful development.

"Our relationship with other political parties brings together organisations who are steeped in putting people first," ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.