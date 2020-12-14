ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza in custody for attempted murder

Uitenhage ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza has been remanded in custody following his arrest after he allegedly shot at a 42-year-old man.

Nombexeza faces charges of attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody while he appoints a legal representative.

Uitenhage ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza has been remanded in custody following his arrest after he allegedly shot at a 42-year-old man on Saturday.

Nombexeza appeared in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire at a man driving a car.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident took place around 23:45 when the 42-year-old complainant was driving a Toyota Tazz, and on his way to Pityaana Street in Kwanobuhle.

"At the corners of Pityaana and Kinikini Streets, he saw the suspect coming out of the yard with a firearm in his possession," added Naidu.

"The suspect fired several shots at the complainant’s car."

No one was hurt during the incident, however the complainant drove away and reported the incident to Metro police officials in the street.

The officers went back to the crime scene and the complainant pointed out the house.

Naidu said that a firearm had been thrown out of the window of the house, and the suspect was apprehended by metro police officials who handed him over to police on their arrival.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the case has been remanded to Tuesday for him to appoint a legal representative.

"He is remanded in custody," she added.

Police have sent the firearm for ballistic analysis.