ANC councillor put on special leave after being caught on camera shoving woman

accreditation
Compiled by Tebogo Monama
An ANC councillor has been put on special leave.
PHOTO: Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The speaker of the Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality has asked for two weeks' special leave after being caught on camera shoving a woman.
  • Judy Mphelane and the woman's family are embroiled in a dispute over a land sale.
  • Earlier this year, another councillor threatened to sue the municipality after alleging that Mphelane assaulted him during a council meeting.

The speaker of the Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality in Limpopo has asked for two weeks' special leave after being caught on camera shoving a woman.

Judy Mphelane was caught on camera pushing a woman after a community meeting in Ga-Moloi on Wednesday.

According to The Citizen, Mphelane was summoned to a meeting at the local headman's homestead to discuss issues related to the sale of land when a scuffle broke out. Mphelane's family and another family reportedly bought the land.

In the video, Mphelane and a group of men are seen arguing next to a car. A man in the background says: "Judy, we are begging you."

One of the men then shoves Mphelane.

"Why are you pushing me? Push me again," he says.

During the commotion, a woman comes on screen and tries to calm the situation. Mphelane then shoves her.

A voice in the background says: "You are pushing your mother."

ANC Sekhukhune regional secretary Mathope Tala said no criminal case was opened but Mphelane asked for two weeks' special leave while investigations were ongoing.

"We are going to have a meeting with him today (Monday) to understand what happened. You know there is always two sides to a story. In due course, we will announce the way forward," Tala told News24.

Earlier this year, an opposition councillor said he would sue the municipality after Mphelane allegedly assaulted him

Mosako Maapea, the only representative of the National Communist Congress, was allegedly tied to a pole with handcuffs. The incident reportedly happened during a council meeting where Maapea was accused of being disruptive.

Tala said the party never dealt with the Maapea assault when it happened.

"It was never brought to us, but we will raise it in the meeting with him today. We need to understand what is happening."


Read more on:
makhuduthamaga local municipalityjudy mphelanelimpopopoliticscrime and courts
