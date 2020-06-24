1h ago

add bookmark

ANC councillor shot dead at his KZN home

Tammy Petersen
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)
  • Bhekithemba Phungula died in a hail of bullets as unknown assailants opened fire.
  • A month ago, Mtubatuba councillor Philip Mkhwanazi was shot dead outside his house in Khula Village near St Lucia.
  • That same day, ANC Youth League branch secretary Kingdom Gcabashe, 29, was shot and killed outside a friend's house in Hammarsdale.

An ANC councillor was shot dead at his home in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Bhekithemba Phungula, who was also a branch chairperson, died in a hail of bullets as unknown assailants opened fire, the ANC in the eThekwini region said in a statement.

Regional task team coordinator Mluleki Ndobe called the killing "cowardly", saying they were "deeply disturbed by the shockingly vicious, callous and cruel murder".

"We implore the police to spare no effort to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice. There must be neither refuge nor respite from the arm of the law for the murderers of comrade Phungula."

READ | KZN councillor killed in 'hail of bullets' outside his home

Ndobe said acts of violence against political leaders had "seemingly lessened in intensity" in KwaZulu-Natal, and it was "disheartening… they were once more rearing their ugly heads".

"Whatever the motive may be, we want to get to the bottom of the reason behind the murder of comrade Phungula. His children have lost a father, his wife a husband and the community has lost a leader."

A month ago, Mtubatuba councillor Philip Mkhwanazi was shot dead outside his house in Khula Village near St Lucia.

He was deputy chairperson of the party's Injojela branch and ANC caucus whip at the Mtubatuba local municipality.

That same day, ANC Youth League branch secretary Kingdom Gcabashe, 29, was shot and killed outside a friend's house in Hammarsdale, near Pietermaritzburg, Sowetan Live reported at the time.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said it was sad that the municipality had been "robbed [of] such a valuable leader and a dedicated servant of the people" in Phungula.

"His death is indeed going to leave a huge void. We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book and we plead with anyone who might have information to come forward.

"As the community, we need to assist the police to speed up the investigation so that culprits pay the price for heinous crime (sic)."

Related Links
KZN councillor killed in 'hail of bullets' outside his home
Businessman, former school principal gunned down in suspected political killing in KZN
ANC activist gunned down
Read more on:
anc
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
18% - 1156 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
51% - 3265 votes
I'm no longer concerned
32% - 2040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.25
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.94
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.16)
Gold
1770.46
(+0.14)
Silver
17.89
(-0.36)
Platinum
827.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.44
(-0.79)
Palladium
1916.00
(-0.08)
All Share
55552.28
(+0.14)
Top 40
51197.23
(+0.01)
Financial 15
10421.53
(+1.94)
Industrial 25
77226.92
(-0.37)
Resource 10
51892.88
(-0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo