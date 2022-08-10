ANC, DA at each other's throats over Kannaland municipal manager post

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers of political interference.

The ANC claims Simmers is trying to replace the current municipal manager of the Kannaland Municipality with a former George official who was dismissed for maladministration.

Simmers has denied the allegations.

The ANC in the Western Cape has accused DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers of interfering in the administration of the Kannaland Municipality by allegedly trying to influence the appointment of a municipal manager.

The ANC's provincial leader, Cameron Dugmore, claimed Simmers was politically interfering in the appointment of an acting municipal manager.

"It has come to our attention that the DA provincial leader is alleged to be unlawfully trying to force the municipality to remove the current acting municipal manager, Ian Avontuur, and replace him with the discredited former George official, Keith Jordaan," he said.

Jordaan, the former chief financial officer for the George Municipality, was dismissed for maladministration and an investment of almost R300 million with Old Mutual.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made findings of improper conduct and maladministration against the municipality in connection with the investment.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille laid a complaint with the Office of the Public Protector in 2019 - claiming corruption in the municipality.

Officials were allegedly in the know about an irregular investment of public funds to the tune of R350 million with Old Mutual.

Dugmore said Simmer's interference was a "blatant example of DA cadre deployment".

"Not only is this unlawful, but it undermines good governance," he added.

Before the 2021 local government elections, the DA and ANC formed a working agreement to keep Icosa out of power in the seven-member council. The municipality had an ANC mayor, ANC deputy mayor and DA speaker.

After the election, Icosa emerged with three seats in the troubled municipal council, while the ANC and DA had two seats each, while the Kannaland Independent Party had one.

The municipality has been leaderless after a motion of no confidence in Mayor Jeffrey Donson, a convicted child rapist and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster.

Simmers described Dugmore's allegations as baseless.

He said:

Good governance is absent in Kannaland. An acting municipal manager must have the qualifications, experience, and attitude demanded to turn around what the ANC managed, as the ANC manages everywhere with continuous regularity, to flounder in Kannaland in only six months since February.

Simmers questioned the timing of Dugmore's statement following a special meeting of the Kannaland council on Wednesday morning.

"This suggests an orchestrated plot to retain an acting municipal manager who does as the ANC bids, reckless disregard for and abject defiance of legislation and regulations.

On Wednesday, the people of Kannaland were denied even the opportunity to have the administration fixed by a tactic to place council in recess," he added.