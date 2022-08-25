ANC, DA in spat over claims of 'cadre deployment' in Western Cape municipality

The ANC in the Western Cape has threatened to haul the DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers to the Public Protector.

The ANC claims Simmers has been interfering in Kannaland municipal matters.

Simmers says in response to Dugmore's claims the DA stands for the rule of law.

The ANC in the Western Cape is gearing up for another fight with the DA, threatening to haul its provincial leader to the Public Protector over alleged political interference.

But the DA has welcomed this - saying it has nothing to hide and stands by the rule of law.

The ANC's provincial leader, Cameron Dugmore, addressing the media on Thursday, claimed the party had in its possession information outlining the alleged involvement of DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers in Kannaland municipal matters.

"Simmers insisting that disgraced Keith Jordaan be appointed as acting municipal manager - when he was only the CFO in George - confirms that the DA is not as clean as they wish to portray. The DA simply covers up corruption and wrongdoing," he charged.

READ | Ex-DA leader Gana plots political future with Zongezo Zibi and Lindiwe Mazibuko

"The fact that the highest DA office in the Western Cape is involved and insisting on the appointment of Jordaan confirms the DA and Simmers' direct involvement in this matter. If it looks like cadre deployment, quacks like cadre deployment, then it must be cadre deployment."

Dugmore said the ANC would be laying a complaint with the Public Protector against Simmers for possible breach of the Code of Ethics.

Jordaan, the former chief financial officer for the George Municipality, was dismissed for maladministration due to an investment of almost R300 million with Old Mutual.

Malherbe Nienaber

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made findings of improper conduct and maladministration against the municipality in connection with the investment.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille laid a complaint with the Office of the Public Protector in 2019, claiming corruption in the municipality.

ANALYSIS | ANC policy conference: Taking the party's temperature

Jordaan previously told Dugmore in a scathing letter "that he had been cleared by the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]" and demanded that Dugmore apologise for "blatantly spewing drivel".

Dugmore said he would be instituting a defamation suit against Jordaan.

"Given that he has now accused me, among other things, of being a liar, I have now decided to instruct my lawyers to institute a damages claim against Jordaan - defamation against my reputation, and to lay crimen injuria charges against Jordaan with the police," he added.

In response to Dugmore, Jordaan said the DA never engaged with him to become acting municipal manager of Kannaland.

"I implore Mr Dugmore to desist. I think it ineffably unfair to be targeted and wounded, again, in some political fight between the ANC and the DA," he added.

Jordaan said he and his family have been severely disadvantaged by the abject injustice surrounding the termination of his contract.

"To have to suffer this pain again is simply disgusting, and more so because I have not even been offered the office of acting municipal manager, and therefore no cadre deployment can possibly attach to me," he added.

READ | Jessie Duarte memorial: I fear we are going to have our own version of Arab Spring - Thabo Mbeki

Before the 2021 local government elections, the DA and ANC formed a working agreement to keep Icosa out of power in the seven-member council.

The municipality had an ANC mayor, ANC deputy mayor and DA speaker.

After the elections, Icosa emerged with three seats in the troubled municipal council, while the ANC and DA had two seats each, and the Kannaland Independent Party one.

The municipality has been leaderless after a motion of no confidence in Mayor Jeffrey Donson, a convicted child rapist and his deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster.

In response to Dugmore's claims, Simmers said the DA stood for the rule of law and investigations into irregularities, such as the myriad investigations into ANC corruption and mismanagement.

"I welcome any investigation by the Public Protector as I have nothing to hide. What I will not be doing is give oxygen to some desperate political witch-hunt," he added.