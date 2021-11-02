ANC, DA see support drop in called Northern Cape municipalities

The ANC has seen its support drop in the first councils counted on Tuesday morning.

The DA saw its support drop in three municipalities.

The municipalities are Khai Ma, Thembelihle and Renosterberg.

The ANC and the DA have seen its support drop substantively in three remote councils in the Northern Cape, where counting had been concluded by 7:30 on Tuesday.



In the Khai Ma municipality, the ANC garnered 50.5% of the vote, receiving six seats. This was down from the 58.26% it received in 2016.

The official opposition in this municipality is the Namakwa Civic Movement which received two seats with 19.6% of the vote, unseating the DA.

The DA came in third with one seat at 11.7% of the vote, down from 24.8% in 2016.

In the Thembelihle municipality, where 4 342 people voted, the ANC saw a massive drop in its support - from 54.9% in 2016 to 39.8% in this election.

The EFF saw a massive increase in its support base in the area, garnering 24.5% of the vote, up from 2016's 11.4%.

The DA came in at 12.2%, down from 22.8% in 2016.

The FF Plus and SGB received one seat each.

In the Renosterberg municipality, where 4 922 people cast their ballots, the ANC retained its majority at 53.01% up from 52.1%.

The DA came in third at 28.7%, with three seats and the EFF at 14.1%, gaining one seat.

