ANC demands speaker of the Western Cape legislature recuses himself

The ANC tried to halt the start of a house sitting in the Western Cape legislature amid allegations of fraud involving the speaker.

The party demanded the speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, recuse himself from the house.

Mnqasela, who faces a probe by the DA over excessive expenditure and fraud, maintains he is innocent.

ANC members in the Western Cape provincial legislature attempted to disrupt a house sitting on Thursday when they demanded the speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, recuse himself.

The demand came after a dramatic turn of events last weekend, when Mnqasela was suspended from all DA activities following allegations of fraud and excessive expenditure.

The ANC's Muhammad Khalid Sayed raised a point of order before the business of the sitting.

"For us to maintain the decorum and order of this house, we feel that, until the matter is resolved, the speaker recuse himself from chairing this sitting," Sayed said.

Speaking about himself in third person, Mnqasela responded: "The speaker has not been found guilty and the speaker remains a Member of Parliament as well as the executive authority of the institution, and I see no reason for anyone to suggest otherwise."

Mnqasela added that he would "not be entertaining the matter".

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Costly overseas trips, extravagant spending on entertainment behind Mnqasela suspension

Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore said the party had an issue with the allegations against the speaker and deputy speaker.

Last week, Mnqasela was served with a letter from the DA, which stated that the party intended to suspend him from all party activities while it investigated claims of fraud relating to expenses. He was given 24 hours to respond to the party.

On Saturday, he was suspended from all DA activities.

Evidence given to Premier Alan Winde by whistleblowers reveals travel and entertainment claims lodged by the speaker as well as apparent lavish spending while on official government business.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Mnqasela vehemently denied the allegations, saying: "I am not a criminal."

He maintained that he would adhere to the party's instructions.

The DA's interim provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, urged the Hawks to investigate Mnqasela for alleged fraud and corruption relating to travel and entertainment allowance claims.





We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.