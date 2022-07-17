ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has died.

She was undergoing cancer treatment and has been on medical leave since 2021.

She will be buried on Sunday afternoon.

Duarte, 69, was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 2021.

"The ANC expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Duarte, Dangor, and Whitley extended families, loved ones and friends. She was both a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch and pillar of her family," the ANC said in a statement.

The party added that Duarte's passing is a great loss not only to the family, but to the democratic movement and the whole country as a whole.

"As a committed internationalist and former diplomat, not only will she be mourned by South Africa, but by colleagues and comrades on the national continent and in the international progressive movement."

Duarte has been serving as the deputy secretary general since 2012. The ANC described her as a person who dedicated her entire life to the struggle for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous, and just South Africa.

She will be buried this afternoon in Johannesburg according to Muslim rites.

Duarte is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family.