25m ago

add bookmark

ANC digs in its heels over contract conversions saga for City of Joburg political staff

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse.
Tebogo Letsie/City Press
  • A war of words has broken out between the DA and the ANC in Johannesburg. 
  • The DA-led coalition government says the ANC illegally converted its fixed-term contract workers to permanent staffers. 
  • But the ANC has accused the DA of hypocrisy and said it employed unqualified staffers in political positions. 

The ANC in Johannesburg believes it had the legal right to convert the fixed-term contracts of its junior political staff to permanent appointments, and it has accused the DA of hypocrisy.

It claims the DA is hiring people who have no qualifications, adding that Mabine Seabe was hired as the head of communications, at a director level, in Mayor Mpho Phalatse's office, even though he has no bachelor's degree.

Seabe's LinkedIn profile states that he has an incomplete Bachelor of Arts degree at Unisa in 2009. He is a DA member who previously served as an acting communications director for the party. He was a spokesperson for former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Phalatse's chief of staff, Mike Moriarty , told News24 on Friday that the City's talent acquisition policy was followed when Seabe was hired.

Although he confirmed Seabe did not have a bachelor's degree, he said Seabe had the necessary skills to perform the job.

"In appointing Mabine Seabe, we followed the policy for talent acquisition to the letter, so we are within policy. The fact is that when we are looking for the head for the mayor's communications [team], the policy recognises the importance of that office and gives the mayor and myself the latitude of headhunting.

READ | Political appointees or fixed-term employees? Workers seek legal advice as Joburg mayor digs in

"If a person happens not to have a qualification that is of a particular job grading level...we can supplement any qualification, skills, expertise for any lack that there might be in a qualification," Moriarty said.

He added that extensive research was conducted on Seabe's work and previous skills. 

"From our point of view, we are confident that he is more capable of doing the job and from the mayor's perspective, yes. Everyone we consulted said yes, he could do the job. 

Seabe has been asked to obtain the qualification, Moriarty said.

ANC contract conversion debacle 

In a press conference on Thursday, Phalatse said that the ANC had, twice in 2021, pushed through approvals for fixed-term contract conversions. 

Phalatse said these were political positions that were never intended for conversion.

She said a legal opinion her office sought stated that the ANC had no right in law to approve the conversions. 

The move was sanctioned by a mayoral committee from which the ANC had majority support.

Last week, the Joburg council passed a resolution to reverse the conversion.

The City has since sent notices to the 130 staffers, asking them to make representations.

The staffers claim that there is a political witchhunt against them by the new multiparty-led coalition government.

They have refused to respond to the notices and the City is investigating the matter.

ANC claims the legal right

On Friday, the ANC said former Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo sought a legal opinion before allowing his mayoral committee to approve the contract conversions.

"These employees were converted to permanent employees through a legitimate process undertaken by the mayoral committee. This decision was made public and known to everyone and every political party within our City. It must also be noted that the converted employees are mainly junior in the political offices, and the conversions included all employees appointed during the Mashaba administration.

"Directors and deputy directors in these offices were maintained on contract and not converted in line with the mayoral committee decision for their contracts to remain effective for six months after the election of a new political administration," the ANC in Joburg said.

It said Phalatse was targeting junior employees and it accused her office of destroying their livelihoods.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancmabine seabempho phalatsegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4067 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7477 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.39
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.85
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,949.67
+0.7%
Silver
25.22
+0.2%
Palladium
2,885.50
+3.4%
Platinum
1,093.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
110.46
-2.2%
Top 40
68,120
-3.9%
All Share
74,451
-3.8%
Resource 10
85,675
-2.7%
Industrial 25
80,314
-5.3%
Financial 15
15,749
-4.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo