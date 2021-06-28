ANC disciplinary committee gives Supra Mahumapelo another chance to fight suspension

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) says the suspension of the former North West premier was not properly ventilated.

Mahumapelo and acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane were suspended for five years.

A provincial disciplinary committee of the ANC North West found them guilty of convening parallel rallies aimed at disuniting the party in the province.

ANC strongman in the North West Supra Mahumapelo lives to fight another day in the ANC.

This comes after the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC) ruled that Mahumapelo's suspension from the party was not properly examined at provincial level.

Mahumapelo and acting provincial ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane were suspended from the party for five years after being found guilty of convening parallel rallies aimed at disuniting the party in the province.

They were both expected to undergo mentorship programmes with elders of the party, including former President Thabo Mbeki.

But a letter by NDC chairperson Mildred Oliphant has boosted Mahumapelo's fight for his survival.

The letter reads:

Having considered the facts and arguments presented by both parties, the NDC is of the view that the case was not properly ventilated at the provincial level and that the interest of justice for both the charged members and the ANC would best be served if the matter is referred back to the PDC for re-hearing and finalised within 15 days.

The suspension of Mahumapelo and Lenkopane followed allegations that on 6 December last year, they took part in a parallel Siyanqoba rally near Mphoitsile Primary School in Mareetsane ward 10, knowing very well that the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) had arranged an official ANC rally at Mareetsarie Sports Ground on the same day.

Earlier this month, the NDC heard both review applications, and in separate sessions, Mahumapelo and Lenkopane presented their grounds for review.

Since the facts in both review applications were the same, the NDC, decided to consolidate both applications and deliver a single finding applicable to the pair.

In April, embattled then ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule threw his weight behind Mahumapelo, and said he was still a member of the ANC whose membership remained intact.

Responding to Magashule's move, the ANC North West IPC expressed disappointment in Magashule for protecting "ill-disciplined" comrades.

IPC chairperson co-ordinator Hlomane Chauke also said Magashule did not have any authority over the ANC's national executive committee by stating both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane's membership would remain intact.

Previously Mahumapelo has labelled his suspension as a political witch-hunt against him.

But now that both review applications were upheld, Mahumapelo and Lenkopane will be allowed to state their case and conduct their defence.

"The interest of justice for both the charged members and the ANC would best be served if the matter is referred back to the PDC for re-hearing. The PDC is directed to finalise the matter within 15 days, and both applicants are expected to give their full co-operation," the NDC letter reads.

All NDC members agreed with the decision.