ANC does not recognise ANC Youth League crisis committee

Lizeka Tandwa
Pule Mabe.
  • The ANC does not recognise the ANC Youth League crisis committee.
  • Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said as much during a media briefing.
  • The crisis committee, comprising ANCYL members, is threatening to interdict the ANCYL task team, calling for its disbandment. 

The ANC does not recognise the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) crisis committee which is threatening to take the party to court if it does not disband the National Youth Task Team (NYTT). 

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said as much during a media briefing at Luthuli House on Monday. 

"The constitution of the ANC defines structures of the organisation. Our structures of the organisation are the ANCYL, the ANC Women's League and the ANC Veterans League. There is no structure of the ANC called the ANCYL crisis committee.

"If they are concerned members of the youth league, such members of the youth league, if they are legitimate members, must use structures of the organisation to be able to ventilate and raise their concerns," he added. 

Mabe was reacting to the committee which picketed outside Luthuli House on Sunday warning the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) it intended obtaining an interdict against the NYTT.

The group said several attempts to engage the party's leadership on this matter fell on deaf ears.

In July last year, the NEC disbanded the ANCYL and appointed the NYTT.

At the time, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the ANCYL's national executive committee's mandate had come to an end - and the NYTT was tasked to oversee the rebuilding of the youth league.

They had to ensure a national youth league congress was held no later than 31 January 2020. The date was later postponed to March but due to the national lockdown, all ANC events and conferences were postponed. 

READ | ANCYL crisis committee wants interdict against 'eldership' running party's youth affairs

The NYTT has now announced the deadline for the national congress was 30 November. 

Mabe said it was the NEC's desire to have a functional youth league, adding the crisis facing the youth league would be discussed at Monday's national working committee. 

He added like the youth, the NEC was also hungry for a youth league that was vibrant with programmes for young people. 

"It's apparent that the absence of the ANCYL on the ground might attract some level of agility from young people. It is therefore important that those of us who are in the ANC NEC listen to the voices of these young people and act with the necessary speed to make sure that they have got their own organisation. 

"There is no way that we are going to participate in efforts that liquidate the youth league. We understand the role that the youth league must play. It must be out there in universities, leading the charge," Mabe said.

