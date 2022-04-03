ANC Eastern Cape boss Oscar Mabuyane's campaign gets boost as Chris Hani region elects new leaders

One of the ANC Eastern Cape's biggest regions has elected new leaders for a three-year term.

The collective appears to be firmly behind incumbent provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane.

Mabuyane, who addressed the regional conference over the weekend, called on members to remain focused and to not divide the party.

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane's campaign to be re-elected has been given a boost, as a key region appears to be in support of his re-election.

While two regional conferences were scheduled for next week, it was widely expected that those in support of Mabuyane would also support a second term for party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the Chris Hani regional conference at the weekend, Mabuyane criticised those who attempted to use money to influence conference outcomes.

"These and other un-organisational acts of ill-discipline we know were perpetrated by individuals who have seemingly convinced themselves that the ANC belongs to them and that nothing can happen or should happen unless they have their way, which, in the final analysis, has really nothing to do with the interests of the masses of our people," he said.

"This is why we still have comrades who insist on using courts of law to resolve internal organisational affairs that the ANC has the capacity to preside over."

ANC Chris Hani regional secretary, Lusanda Sizani, and treasurer Andile Mini, were elected unopposed.

Wongama Gela was elected regional leader with 189 votes, while Madoda Papiyana was elected regional deputy secretary with 191 votes.

With 187 votes, Noloyiso Ntsaluba was elected deputy chairperson.

Party sources told News24 that the newly elected leadership was firmly behind Mabuyane.

Mabuyane said the conference must be used to renew the ANC in the region.

"The outcomes we are interested in, is an ANC that is united and renewed to be a tool for transformation in the hands of the people of Chris Hani region. We are saying those are the outcomes that should preoccupy all.

"Regional conferences are convened once every three years to take stock of the progress made in implementing the mandate given by the previous regional conference and various directives from higher structures receive reports from the regional executive committee and elect new leadership," he said.

Mabuyane said the province's eighth congress, dubbed the festival of chairs, was a missed opportunity to assess the work of the seventh provincial executive committee.

"We do this so that you don't allow that to happen in this gathering. The RTT must provide a detailed account of the work they have done, which will form the basis for the mandate that will be given to the regional executive committee that you will elect at this conference," he said.

The party's provincial congress is scheduled to be held in East London from 22 to 24 April.

