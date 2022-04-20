ANC Eastern Cape conference postponed over unresolved disputes

The ANC in the Eastern Cape will not hold its provincial conference this weekend.

The party's working committee has postponed the conference, citing verification processes and pending disputes.

The ANC has not said when the conference is likely to take place.

The Eastern Cape ANC's provincial congress, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, has been postponed because of pending political disputes.

The party was set to hold its conference from Friday to Sunday.

Its provincial working committee meeting, which concluded on Tuesday, postponed the conference citing disputes.

Complaints about procedures have dominated the province, and its leaders suspected the issues could impact the holding of the conference, News24 reported.

"In making the assessment, it became apparent that some of the disputes are still being attended to by the National Dispute Resolution Committee, and the verification report has therefore not been signed by the acting secretary-general," the ANC said on Tuesday night.

The provincial task team will announce a new date for the conference. The ANC in the Eastern Cape’s provincial structure was disbanded in February, and a task team was appointed to prepare for the conference.

The province last held a conference in 2017, known as the festival of chairs, because of the violence witnessed during the gathering.

The conference is expected to see a fierce battle over political control of the province between former provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and Babalo Madikizela, the former treasurer of the province.

Both men have competing slates supporting them.

However, party insiders said there was a firm push for the pair to unite on one leadership ticket.

Sources added this move was canvassed by senior party leaders loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The outcome of the provincial conference has a significant bearing on the ANC's national elective conference planned for December where Ramaphosa is likely going to seek a second term as party leader.





