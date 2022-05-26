ANC, EFF and DA clash as W Cape legislature speaker leaves sitting abruptly amid fraud allegations

The ANC and EFF clashed with the DA after the Western Cape speaker left a provincial government sitting.

It comes amid allegations of fraud and corruption involving Masizole Mnqasela.

The ANC said internal divisions within the DA was hampering service delivery in the province.

The DA and opposition parties clashed during a house sitting on Thursday, as a cloud hung over the Western Cape provincial legislature amid allegations of fraud involving the speaker.



The clash occurred after Masizole Mnqasela, who had initially chaired the sitting, left abruptly after an hour into proceedings. The sitting was then chaired by Andricus van der Westhuizen.

ANC member of the legislature Muhammad Khalid Sayed raised a point of order regarding Mnqasela's sudden exit.

"We cannot be led in this house by a speaker and deputy speaker who both have clouds hanging over their heads; and who openly and clearly cannot work together. Both the speaker and his deputy ought to step aside for the time being," he said.

Sayed claimed that the internal divisions in the DA in the Western Cape was impacting democratic governance and service delivery in the province.

He said:

We are, therefore, not surprised to hear reports that the premier - in whom the executive authority of this province rests - demanded that the speaker resign from his post.

Mnqasela had been served with a letter by the DA stating it intended to suspend him from all party activities while it investigated claims of fraud relating to expenses.

Mnqasela had initially been given 24 hours to respond to the party, but sources close to the matter told News24 that he had requested an extension.

Mnqasela's suspension comes a week after the DA's interim provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, urged the Hawks to investigate him for alleged fraud and corruption relating to travel and entertainment allowance claims.

While Sayed was delivering his remarks, Van Der Westhuizen said he had broken the rules of the house.

"I did quote the rules and I have made my ruling. I urge members to seek clarity in writing. The rules does not allow for the speaker to explain their decision; the rules provide for members to write to the speaker's office," Van der Westhuizen told the house.

It sparked a back and forth among members accusing Van der Westhuizen of "suppressing" members and abusing the rules.

Van Der Westhuizen ruled that a statement by the EFF's Makhamba Botya did not comply with the house rules.

"This is out of order, we are suppressed in this house. You cannot all have the right to speak in this house," Botya said.

News24 had asked Mnqasela for comment and it will be added once received.





