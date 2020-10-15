40m ago

ANC, EFF condemn Mpumalanga politician being 'cheered' after release on bail in rape case

Qaanitah Hunter
A Mpumalanga politician was released on bail for a rape case.
iStock
  • A video circulating on social media shows a former Mpumalanga MEC being cheered by supporters following his release on bail.
  • The politician and his stepson stand accused of raping two eight-year-old girls.
  • The ANC and EFF condemned the actions of those seen in the video.

The ANC and the EFF have both condemned a former Mpumalanga MEC and his supporters, who were caught on camera celebrating his release on bail on rape charges. 

A video circulating on social media shows the man, who cannot be named, being carried on the shoulders of his supporters after the magistrate's court in Nelspruit granted bail of R20 000.

In the video, the group - some of whom are seen holding alcohol - chanted and whistled in celebration. 

READ | Rape-accused Mpumalanga politician, step son, released on bail

The man, who is a provincial executive committee member of the ANC, is accused of raping and assaulting two eight-year-old girls. 

His 26-year-old stepson is a co-accused in the matter.

'Not ANC members'

ANC spokesperson Sasekeni Manzini said the ANC was not celebrating anything. 

"Those who are celebrating are not ANC members," she said. 

Manzini said they will continue supporting the victims in the case. 

EFF Mpumalanga leader Collen Sedibe condemned the man and his supporters, saying it was immature and reckless. 

"For him to celebrate the granting of bail is immature and uncalled for. Bail doesn't mean you win the case," he said. 

Sedibe said the EFF was seeking a legal opinion on whether it could appeal the bail ruling. 

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the matter was postponed to 20 November for further investigation.

