35m ago

add bookmark

ANC, EFF stand-off sees Limpopo public hearing on expropriation of land cancelled

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bongani Bongo.
Bongani Bongo.
Tebogo Letsie
  • A public hearing on expropriation of land without compensation collapsed in Polokwane on Sunday.
  • This, after members of the ANC and EFF stormed the hall, demanding they be allowed in first.
  • The public hearing had to be cancelled, which committee chair Bongani Bongo said was "very unfortunate".

The parliamentary ad hoc committee's public hearing on expropriation of land without compensation collapsed in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Sunday.

The event was scheduled to start at 11am, but was delayed after members of the ANC and EFF descended in large numbers and stormed the Jack Botes Hall.

This was in violation of the Covid-19 health protocols as the number of people in the hall was well above that prescribed by Covid-19 rules regarding indoor gatherings.

The hall was then cleared, but chaos reigned when EFF members again demanded entry in their numbers.

The event was shifted to 2pm, but the situation degenerated and fists almost flew as ANC and EFF regional leaders argued about who should be allowed into the hall first. The situation forced ad hoc committee chairperson Bongani Bongo to cancel the event.

Addressing the media, Bongo said the decision to cancel the event followed advice by security personnel and technical staff.

"I would wait for the report from the security and the technical staff. So far the meeting is cancelled until further notice," Bongo said.

He said members of the EFF had been arriving first in other regions where the public hearings were held in the province. Other hearings in the province were held in the regions of Vhembe, Mopani and Sekhukhune.

"This time they did not want to accept that the ANC arrived first. 

"I must state that the amendment of the legislation (section 25 of the Constitution) requires [a] two thirds majority, and none of the parties in Parliament has a two thirds majority.

"It is both the parties (ANC and EFF) who have resolutions on expropriation of land without compensation. I don't know where the glitches are," Bongo said.

He described the collapse of the public hearing as "very unfortunate". 

He made it clear that the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution may be difficult if found that public participation was flawed.

"Anything we do outside the law or seen that we did not follow the Constitution to the letter is going to be challenged in court," Bongo said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Expropriation without compensation not 'silver bullet', says De Lille as bill submitted to...
Expropriation without compensation not 'silver bullet', says De Lille as bill submitted to...
SA has the tools to address land issue, must look at structural difficulties first - policy expert
Read more on:
andeffland expropriationpolitics
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 7799 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 8955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.24
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.24
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.06)
Gold
1898.27
(+0.01)
Silver
24.33
(-0.37)
Platinum
889.00
(-0.72)
Brent Crude
41.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2365.00
(-0.08)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo