ANC eThekwini conference hangs in balance amid debate over who should be allowed to vote

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
  • The ANC's eThekwini conference was delayed due to a disagreement over credentials.
  • The conference was adjourned in the early hours of Sunday morning after they could not reach a conclusion over who should be allowed to vote.
  • The ANC in the region is expected to elect new leadership.

The ANC's eThekwini conference hangs in the balance after branch delegates could not agree on who should be allowed to vote, and arguments continued into the early hours of Sunday morning.

After more than eight hours of debating, the meeting at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban was adjourned at 04:00, and there was uncertainty over whether it would resume on time on Sunday.

At the centre of the dispute is whether regional task team leaders – a tentative leadership structure – would be allowed to vote in the high-stakes conference.

Thabani Nyawose, speaker of eThekwini Municipality
Thabani Nyawose, speaker of eThekwini Municipality.

The media wasn't privy to the details, but insiders said the inclusion of 13 delegates from the ANC's Women's League in the region was a bone of contention.

"Delegates were raising one issue from another," an insider said.

On the one side of the debate are supporters of former mayor Zandile Gumede, and on the other are supporters of current municipal speaker Thabani Nyawose.

Gumede's faction has been referred to as the radical economic transformation (RET) faction and Nyawose's has been dubbed the renew, revive and unite (RRU) faction.

Nyawose's supporters argued that the regional task team (RTT) should be allowed to vote, but their political opponents argued that the ANC's provincial leadership did not allow that in other ANC regional conferences.

A well-placed source said the debate about who should be allowed to vote proved how high the stakes were.

The second source said:

This race is very close to call and so every single delegate matters. Both sides need every single delegate that they rely on.

The ANC's eThekwini region is the largest and most influential region in the party and has a bearing on the ANC's provincial and national elective conference, scheduled for July and December.

A win for Gumede's slate would be seen as a massive win for former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is gunning for a position at the helm of the party.

He, together with suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and beleaguered ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini, were in Durban rallying delegates who support Gumede.

In his opening address at the conference, provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala called out party leaders for meddling in regional conferences.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
anczandile gumedethabani nyawosesihle zikalalazweli mkhizekwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
