ANC eThekwini conference off to a delayed start amid youth league dispute over delegates

The ANC eThekwini conference was due to begin on Saturday.

There were disputes over delegations from the ANC women's and youth leagues.

Zandile Gumede and Thabani Nyawose are contesting the chairpersonship.



The ANC's eThekwini conference was delayed on Saturday amid a dispute about delegates from the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).



The youth league in the region disputed the list of their delegates who would attend the conference, after two lists were submitted by the league's regional leadership.

This led to an impasse and then to intervention from the ANC provincial leadership.

"In the meeting held this morning, we have agreed to allow the ANCYL National Preparatory Committee convenor, the ANCYL Provincial Preparatory Committee convenor and ANCYL Regional Preparatory Committee convenor to have a discussion and agree on the delegation to represent the ANCYL in the region. By and large, we remain determined to ensure that the accreditation of all voting delegates and guests is finalised to the satisfaction of all structures of the movement," ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said.

The ANC Youth League has 13 delegates.

By midday, the dispute was yet to be resolved.

Good afternoon from the ANC's 8th regional conference in eThekwini. Delegates are now arriving after a slow start. The conference was expected to begin at 09:00. #ANCEThekwini @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/rVTGmLswrX — Kayleen Morgan (@ietskaylo) April 9, 2022

"Critically, we want comrades to exercise their democratic rights to elect leaders of their choice who will champion socio-economic policies of the ANC that will deepen the faith of our people in the ANC. In conclusion, as we wait for the finalisation of the ANCYL delegation, we have called on delegates to proceed to Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre to wait for the official programme to commence," Ntombela said.

The ANC Women's League also disputed the number of delegates afforded to them - also 13 - but party leaders at the conference said the matter was a "non-issue".

Both the ANC Youth League and Women's League in the region are not in good standing.

"As the ANC in KZN, we believe that [the] ANCWL's full participation and voting in the conference will ensure that women continue with their contribution towards nation-building," the party said.

Former mayor Zandile Gumede and current speaker Thabani Nyawose are contesting the chairpersonship.

#ANCeThekwini The two sides have been keeping tabs on ‘their’ delegates. There’s been lots of caucuses, head-counts, late night meetings etc. The stakes are high. (@QaanitahHunter) — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 9, 2022

Gumede's slate features Themba Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as regional secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala as deputy and Nomthandazo Shabalala as treasurer.

Nyawose is a supporter of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, and his victory in the biggest region in the ANC could boost the latter's chances of a second term.

His slate features Mthunzi Dlamini as deputy chairperson, Bheki Ntuli as secretary, Thanduxolo Sabelo as deputy and Ntokozo Sibiya as treasurer.

By midday the conference venue was half full with only Nyawose's supporters streaming in.

Nyawose told News24 that he was confident ahead of the conference.

"I think the ANC leadership is handling the matter of the youth league and the women's league very well. We will start soon," he said.

Nyawose said he hoped the conference would be peaceful and would reflect on policy matters, following the ANC's dismal decline in the 2021 municipal elections.

An elephant in the room is the corruption charges facing Gumede which led her to step aside from her position in the party.





ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told News24 on Friday that the ANC national executive committee was to blame for the fact that Gumede is contesting the eThekwini chairpersonship.

"We said to the national leadership, we do understand that it's somehow self-defeating for the comrade to be elected in order to step aside. Actually, it makes the step-aside rule a mockery," Ntuli said.

At the conference venue, Nyawose said that the ANC's step-aside process did not eliminate affected leaders from being nominated for leadership positions.

"As branches, we have nominated comrade Zandile Gumede who is on step aside currently. I don't see anything wrong with that," he said.

The conference is expected to be opened by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and election results is expected to be announced on Sunday.





