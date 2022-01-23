ANC eThekwini councillor shot dead outside his home

An ANC eThekwini ward councillor was shot dead outside his home on Saturday night.

The ANC confirmed the death of Minenhle Mkhize on Sunday.

The reason for the killing is unknown.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has lost another elected councillor, this time in eThekwini.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed to News24 the death of eThekwini ward 103 councillor Minenhle Mkhize on Saturday night.

Ntombela said not much information was readily available to the ANC on Sunday morning as the party was headed to Mkhize's home.

Ntombela said:

All we know at the moment is that he was shot dead while driving into his home at night.

Mkhize was a newly-elected councillor taking over the post following the municipal elections in November.

News24 has reached out to KwaZulu-Natal police to get more information on the incident.

Despite no clear motive for the incident, Mkhize's death is one of several killings involving politicians in the province over the years.

The deaths of councillor candidates and violence were seen in the lead up to the municipal elections in 2021.

Several by-elections will be held in KwaZulu-Natal in February.

A few of the contested wards will be headed for elections because of councillors' deaths.

