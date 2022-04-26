ANC eThekwini deputy chairperson Thembo Ntuli to act on behalf of Zandile Gumede due to step-aside rule

Zandile Gumede has abided by the ANC's step-aside rule.

The duties of newly elected ANC eThekwini regional chairperson Zandile Gumede will be performed by her deputy, Thembo Ntuli.

"We have followed all the processes of step aside. You see that three of us are here and two are not. We are respecting the decision of the NEC [national executive committee] and the step-aside rule," said Musa Nciki, the ANC's secretary-general in the region.

A press briefing revealed the leadership, which comprises a full slate of Gumede allies, would incorporate Thabani Nyawose, the so-called Cyril Ramaphosa faction leader in the region.

Gumede did not attend the conference, in line with the party's step-aside rule.

WATCH: ANC eThekwini Region secretary Musa Nciki says that Thabani Nyawose, whose CR faction lost the recent regional conference is "safe" in an effort to promote unity. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Mc5UYXiDen — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) April 26, 2022

"The unity is the foundation of the ANC. Without unity, we will have no organisation. Our task will be to unite the ANC and end pre-conference groupings and work as one region. In keeping with the spirit of unity, we have co-opted comrade Thabani Nyawose and comrade Nolubabalo Mthembu-Zondi," Nciki said.

He added it was vital, once leadership had been elected, that everyone rallied behind them.

When asked if Nyawose was "safe" in his position in the ANC, Nciki said it was not that simple.

"If there are qualities with comrade Thabani, which will assist the organisation in rolling out this project of unity, then he must be invited, he must be part of it.

"Those are part of the things we said when discussing as the REC [regional executive committee]. We must co-opt this comrade to close this gap in order to support the programme we want to embark on. Thabani is an REC member, he is very safe."

Commenting on other issues facing the party and government, the deputy secretary, Nkosenhle Madlala, said some of the criticism involving the handling of aid funds was justified - but, in some instances, it was not.



"Some of it is justified when you look at it, there are cases of allegations of corruption, especially around the issues of Covid-19. There were allegations around that. People out there will be justified to think that may be repeated going forward.

"Some of it has been unfair. Myself and the deputy chair are part of council and we know that no monies allocated to eThekwini to deal with the issues of floods. We've heard pronouncements from different spheres of government, but there hasn't been any money."

He said because no money was allocated, there was no corruption - yet.

"We think the City has done very well so far. No monies have been mishandled, because no monies have come through yet."

Madlala added the City was using its own resources to unblock roads and reconnect electricity.

"Going forward, whatever gets allocated gets spent where it is supposed to get spent."