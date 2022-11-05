ANC Gert Sibande District deputy chair shot dead at Mpumalanga petrol station

The ANC's Gert Sibande District deputy chairperson , Muzi Manyathi, has been shot dead.

, Manyathi was killed at a petrol station in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga on Friday night.



No arrests have been made.

Regional deputy chairperson of the ANC in the Gert Sibande District, Muzi Manyathi, was shot dead at a petrol station in Mkhondo at about 18:30 on Friday.

Manyathi was also a PR councillor in the Mkhondo Local Municipality.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, two men in a Mercedes-Benz were seen moving from one fuel pump to another without refilling while Manyathi was buying something from the kiosk.

He added:

One male occupant came out of the said vehicle, armed with a firearm, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times at close range. The suspects then fled the scene [in] the said vehicle.

Piet Retief police and paramedics were alerted but Manyathi was dead by the time they arrived at the scene.

The car was found abandoned next to a dam. Mdhluli said preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle's registration plates were not authentic and that the car had been reported stolen in April 2022 in Brakpan, Gauteng.

A murder case has been opened.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga ANC has since called for the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

In a media statement, provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa said "it was with great sadness and shock to learn of the brutal killing of the Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson, Comrade Muzi Manyathi."

"We are calling on all ANC members to exercise restraint and allow the law enforcement agencies to perform their duties without any hindrances," Chirwa added.

The party also conveyed its condolences to the Manyathi family.

"Our prayers are with them in this difficult time of grief and mourning. We want to send a strong message that our revolution cannot be derailed by cowardly, senseless and barbaric people who are killing our members and leaders."

Earlier in the week, Chirwa lamented infighting when the party's branches could not nominate candidates to contest positions in the national executive committee in December because members were attacking one another. Although Manyathi's death has not been cited as a result of the infighting, the ANC called on members to desist from using violence to settle political differences.

Manyathi, a close ally of Mpumalanga ANC secretary, Chirwa, was elected Gert Sibande deputy chairperson in April after defeating Zakes Masilela.



