ANC, Harrismith community leaders to 'map a way forward' after week-long protests

Residents took to the streets this week, demanding better service delivery and the removal of Harrismith from the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.

The ANC met with community leaders in Harrismith to address their concerns.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for Sunday.

The ANC is expected to have a follow-up meeting on Sunday with Harrismith representatives who led service delivery protest action in the Free State town earlier this week.

The protest action turned violent when residents went on a rampage, disrupting traffic flow on the N3 highway, torching a truck and destroying property.

The angry residents believe QwaQwa and Kestell are the only areas that receive good services from the municipality. They demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa visit their area and remove Harrismith from the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality.

Roads are still barricaded with stones and burning tyres in Harrismith in the Free State as the shutdown protest continues. There's heavy police presence on the N3 and N5 via Harrismith. #sabcnews #SABCFS pic.twitter.com/Yv87G5wecA — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) June 11, 2021

More than 30 protesters, including minors, were arrested during the week-long unrest.



A meeting between the interim provincial leadership, head of the ANC presidency, and community representatives took place on Thursday, according to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"Concerned community members brought to the attention of the ANC delegation, amongst others, their concern on deteriorating levels of service delivery as well as the community's desire to be delinked from the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality," Mabe said in a statement.

He said the ANC delegation gave feedback to the presidency and the secretary-general's office and that a meeting was scheduled for Sunday to "map a way forward and a rollout plan".

The situation remains tense in Harrismith. Angry protesters vow to continue with their service delivery protest until their demands are met. 33 people have been arrested for public violence.#sabcnews#sabcfs pic.twitter.com/EfmX284xMQ — Aphumelele Mdlalane (@AphumeleleMdla2) June 17, 2021

According to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the area has been quiet since Friday.



"The police deployments are still in the area to monitor the situation," Makhele added.