ANC heads to Polokwane for 110th birthday celebration rally

The ANC will hold its annual January 8 birthday celebration in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The party's leader, President Cyril Rampahosa, will give the annual address.

Only 2 000 people will be allowed at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane due to Covid-19 regulations.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement at the event which will be hosted at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

With the country experiencing a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ANC will keep its rally small, with only 2 000 people allowed to attend the gathering.

In 2021, Ramaphosa delivered the statement virtually from a live broadcast at Luthuli House. This will be the ANC’s 110th birthday celebration.

The event will likely see ANC leaders descend on the province ahead of the main event next week Sunday.

The gathering also marks the beginning of a jam-packed political year for the ANC.

The party is expecting its regions to wrap up holding regional elective conferences by March. Several provinces and regions had hosted conferences so far in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.



KwaZulu-Natal has yet to host regional conferences for a number of its regions. The province was also expected to hold a provincial conference next year.

The ANC is headed to its national elective conference in December where Ramaphosa is likely to seek a second term as party president.

A policy conference would likely be held in July - as usual ahead of the national conference.

The ANC Youth League, following delays and uncertainty, was also expected to hold its conference.



The ANC's upcoming birthday celebrations follows a tough 2021 for the governing party. It saw its support decline nationally and it lost control of several municipalities following the municipal elections.

The electoral decline had been partly attributed to the party's supporters in its strongholds choosing not to vote. The overall voter turnout for the municipal elections was the lowest it had been in years.

The ANC lost control of key Gauteng metros including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

A poor electoral performance and declining voter support will dominate the party's year ahead.