ANC hits streets to campaign for William Nicol Drive renaming as public participation draws to close

- The ANC led a campaign to gather support for the renaming of William Nicol Drive.
- They proposed renaming the road after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela Mandela.
- The party also launched an online petition in favour of the renaming.
ANC members flanked peak-hour traffic along William Nicol Drive on Monday morning to raise support for a proposed name change for the road.
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte led the gathering to garner support for the renaming to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.
What you need to know.— Mighti Jamie. Independent Analyst. (@MightiJamie) April 26, 2021
The governing party is canvassing on William Nicol Drive to have the road renamed Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive. pic.twitter.com/fVYONBQG7T
In September, the City of Johannesburg announced the proposed the name change to
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive. A public participation process has since been
launched.
Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the public participation process would run until 27 April 2021.
@MYANC DSG Comrade Jessie Duarte, leads the mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive & the launch of an online petition for the name change. #WinnieMadikizelaMandelaDr pic.twitter.com/rhP2nRvylQ— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 26, 2021
Monday's campaign involved calling the community to
sign a pledge in support of the name change to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.
Duarte also launched an online petition in favour of the name change.
Happening Now: The #ANC campaigns for support for the renaming of William Nicol drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela drive. ANC DSG Jessie Duarte is here. This is also step aside week: deadline is this Friday. pic.twitter.com/b6y8iNyvsB— Govan Whittles (@van1go) April 26, 2021
The move comes only a few weeks after the DA launched an online petition against the
renaming.
The opposition party said the renaming would cause a "duplication of names", citing that four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg had already been named after Madikizela-Mandela.
The party also said the renaming would come with costs, which neither the government nor the business sector could afford.
Nicol was a Dutch Reformed minister, member of the National Party and the Broederbond, an Afrikaner nationalist group that existed during apartheid. He was also the co-author of Regverdige Rasse-Apartheid (Just Racial Apartheid).