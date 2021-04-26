ANC hits streets to campaign for William Nicol Drive renaming as public participation draws to close

The ANC led a campaign to gather support for the renaming of William Nicol Drive.

They proposed renaming the road after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela Mandela.

The party also launched an online petition in favour of the renaming.

ANC members flanked peak-hour traffic along William Nicol Drive on Monday morning to raise support for a proposed name change for the road.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte led the gathering to garner support for the renaming to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

The governing party is canvassing on William Nicol Drive to have the road renamed Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive. pic.twitter.com/fVYONBQG7T — Mighti Jamie. Independent Analyst. (@MightiJamie) April 26, 2021

In September, the City of Johannesburg announced the proposed the name change to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive. A public participation process has since been launched.



Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the public participation process would run until 27 April 2021.

@MYANC DSG Comrade Jessie Duarte, leads the mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive & the launch of an online petition for the name change. #WinnieMadikizelaMandelaDr pic.twitter.com/rhP2nRvylQ — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 26, 2021

Monday's campaign involved calling the community to sign a pledge in support of the name change to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.



Duarte also launched an online petition in favour of the name change.

Happening Now: The #ANC campaigns for support for the renaming of William Nicol drive to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela drive. ANC DSG Jessie Duarte is here. This is also step aside week: deadline is this Friday. pic.twitter.com/b6y8iNyvsB — Govan Whittles (@van1go) April 26, 2021

The move comes only a few weeks after the DA launched an online petition against the renaming.



The opposition party said the renaming would cause a "duplication of names", citing that four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg had already been named after Madikizela-Mandela.

The party also said the renaming would come with costs, which neither the government nor the business sector could afford.

Nicol was a Dutch Reformed minister, member of the National Party and the Broederbond, an Afrikaner nationalist group that existed during apartheid. He was also the co-author of Regverdige Rasse-Apartheid (Just Racial Apartheid).