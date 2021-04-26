6m ago

add bookmark

ANC hits streets to campaign for William Nicol Drive renaming as public participation draws to close

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, along with other ANC members, demonstrated along William Nicol Drive for the renaming to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, along with other ANC members, demonstrated along William Nicol Drive for the renaming to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.
PHOTO: Twitter/@MYANC
  • The ANC led a campaign to gather support for the renaming of William Nicol Drive.
  • They proposed renaming the road after struggle icon Winnie Madikizela Mandela.
  • The party also launched an online petition in favour of the renaming.

ANC members flanked peak-hour traffic along William Nicol Drive on Monday morning to raise support for a proposed name change for the road.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte led the gathering to garner support for the renaming to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

In September, the City of Johannesburg announced the proposed the name change to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive. A public participation process has since been launched.

Mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the public participation process would run until 27 April 2021.

Monday's campaign involved calling the community to sign a pledge in support of the name change to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

Duarte also launched an online petition in favour of the name change.

The move comes only a few weeks after the DA launched an online petition against the renaming.

The opposition party said the renaming would cause a "duplication of names", citing that four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg had already been named after Madikizela-Mandela.

The party also said the renaming would come with costs, which neither the government nor the business sector could afford.

Nicol was a Dutch Reformed minister, member of the National Party and the Broederbond, an Afrikaner nationalist group that existed during apartheid. He was also the co-author of Regverdige Rasse-Apartheid (Just Racial Apartheid).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancgautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5129 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1665 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2554 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.25
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.83
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.10
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,779.49
(+0.1)
Silver
26.08
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,240.00
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
66.11
(+1.1)
Palladium
2,893.21
(+1.2)
All Share
67,375
(+0.1)
Top 40
61,500
(+0.0)
Financial 15
12,229
(+0.9)
Industrial 25
86,639
(-0.4)
Resource 10
69,504
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo