ANC 'hopeful' Magashule will apologise by the end of the week

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
ANC suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images)
  • The ANC is hoping Ace Magashule will apologise to the party by the end of the week.  
  • Magashule is likely to face disciplinary action if he fails to apologise.
  • This is after Magashule sought to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party hoped suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule would apologise for his defiance by the end of the week. 

Duarte said the national executive committee (NEC) instructed Magashule to apologise to the ANC community and to South Africans. 

Failure to do so, she said, would result in disciplinary action. 

Briefing the media from the ANC's headquarters on Tuesday, Duarte said Magashule's letter of 'suspension' to President Cyril Ramaphosa had to be retracted. 

Magashule, last week, sought to suspend Ramaphosa following his own suspension, but his actions have since been condemned by the party. 

"There was no authority or mandate from any structure in the movement for such a decision to have been taken. The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a violation of the rules and norms of the ANC," Duarte said.

WATCH | ANC NEC orders Ace Magashule to apologise for 'suspending' President Cyril Ramaphosa

Duarte said the letter, which intended to suspend Ramaphosa as a sitting president, in the manner in which it was done, could've had repercussions. 

"People started calling from other countries to verify. So there is a need for a retraction of that statement made by the SG. Nevertheless, the NEC is very clear that there's no legal basis in our constitution for that to have been done," said Duarte.

On Monday, while addressing the public after the NEC meeting, the president initially suggested that Magashule apologises within 48 hours.

Duarte said she was optimistic that Magashule would come to the table and do the right thing by apologising.

She said:

Although, in the NEC, there was no timeline given - and I just want to be clear about that... we are hoping that, within this week, we will see the SG doing it, hopefully. And we'd encourage him to do so.

Duarte insisted that Magashule was only temporarily suspended. 

"I want to make it very clear, I'm not the secretary-general of the ANC, nor am I am the acting secretary-general of the ANC. I'm the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, carrying out the functions as prescribed in Rule 16.9 in the clause of the ANC.

"The secretary-general is temporarily suspended until the matters of his court case come to finality," Duarte said.

