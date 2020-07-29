1h ago

add bookmark

ANC in Gauteng to hold meeting to discuss awarding of controversial PPE tenders

Tshidi Madia
An ANC flag.
An ANC flag.
Lulama Zenzile
  • The ANC in Gauteng is set to hold a special executive committee meeting to discuss the Gauteng PPE scandal.
  • Some have predicted a push for Health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside will be met with suggestions for him to appear before the party's integrity commission
  • Meanwhile, calls for both Masuku and his wife, Loyiso who is an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, to step aside are growing louder.

The ANC in Gauteng will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Gauteng health department's controversial procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The special meeting comes amid allegations of corruption relating to a R125 million PPE tender awarded to Royal Bacha projects.

On Monday, the party's provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, summoned Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku to hear their sides of the story.

The health department has been embroiled in corruption claims, with the Sunday Independent reporting it had awarded Royal Bacha - owned by the Amabhaca king, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, who is the spouse of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko - the R125 million PPE contract

Masuku's wife, Loyiso who is the City of Johannesburg's MMC for group corporate and shared services, has also been linked to the claims through her close relationship with Diko.

On Monday, Diko took a leave of absence from all her government responsibilities.

READ MORE| How and why the president's spokesperson Khusela Diko took a leave of absence 

While pressure has been mounting for Makhura, who is also the ANC's provincial chairperson, to act, some in the party and province want Masuku to follow its own resolutions and step aside while investigations into the claims unfold.

Some provincial executive committee (PEC) members have told News24 under Makhura's leadership, a precedent was set by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and chief whip in the legislature Brian Hlongwa in 2018 who to date have not faced any charges.

"I want to go there and listen but for us this thing is simple, they wanted Qedani to step aside, Masuku can do the same," a PEC member told News24.

When asked about the impact of such a move on the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is being spearheaded by his department, the insider said it would be little to nothing.

"Media likes individualising us, Gauteng health is run by an ANC government and an ANC government would continue to do so," added the insider.

Another PEC member said Makhura was expected to defend Masuku, insisting this scandal would have an adverse effect on the provincial chairperson.

"Watch how the suggestion would be for him to appear before the integrity committee and that is something that will only happen next year," said one party leader.

Targeted

Another seemed more worried about Diko's career, questioning why both she and Masuku were being targeted.

"Honestly, Khusela is being made to pay for something she had no part in, the media is making her the story but really she isn't, same as Masuku, they just happen to hold key positions," another ANC PEC member said, claiming this was a bid to kill their careers for political expediency.

On Monday, some of the ANC's alliance partners echoed similar sentiments, with Sanco calling for Masuku's head and the SACP urging the provincial government to take swift decisive action against corruption.

The EFF in both Gauteng and City of Johannesburg have called for the sacking of the Masukus, with the regional body describing Loyiso as a delinquent who it claimed had appointed Diko's husband to the independent audit committee of the Joburg Market board.

It also accused her of interfering in the City's procurement processes.

"This is in our view, a gross violation of the MFMA and municipal systems act," said the EFF's regional chairperson, Musa Novela.

Novela called on Mayor Geoff Makhubo to fire Loyiso without considerations of "factional consequences".

Related Links
ANC Gauteng to meet with Makhura, Masuku over Covid-19 corruption claims
Ramaphosa attempts to draw a line in the sand over Covid-19-related corruption
Here's what Corruption Watch has to say about healthcare corruption during Covid-19
Read more on:
ancbandile masukuloyiso masukukhusela dikocorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 391 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 2659 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 546 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.47
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.30
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.00)
Gold
1951.70
(-0.15)
Silver
24.17
(-0.10)
Platinum
936.00
(-0.95)
Brent Crude
43.61
(-0.66)
Palladium
2263.77
(+0.21)
All Share
56488.11
(+0.29)
Top 40
52043.05
(+0.25)
Financial 15
10560.69
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74160.35
(+0.33)
Resource 10
56969.57
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo