ANC in Gauteng to hold meeting to discuss awarding of controversial PPE tenders

The ANC in Gauteng is set to hold a special executive committee meeting to discuss the Gauteng PPE scandal.

Some have predicted a push for Health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside will be met with suggestions for him to appear before the party ' s integrity commission

Meanwhile, calls for both Masuku and his wife, Loyiso who is an MMC in the City of Johannesburg, to step aside are growing louder.

The ANC in Gauteng will hold an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Gauteng health department's controversial procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).



The special meeting comes amid allegations of corruption relating to a R125 million PPE tender awarded to Royal Bacha projects.

On Monday, the party's provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, summoned Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku to hear their sides of the story.

The health department has been embroiled in corruption claims, with the Sunday Independent reporting it had awarded Royal Bacha - owned by the Amabhaca king, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, who is the spouse of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko - the R125 million PPE contract

Masuku's wife, Loyiso who is the City of Johannesburg's MMC for group corporate and shared services, has also been linked to the claims through her close relationship with Diko.

On Monday, Diko took a leave of absence from all her government responsibilities.

While pressure has been mounting for Makhura, who is also the ANC's provincial chairperson, to act, some in the party and province want Masuku to follow its own resolutions and step aside while investigations into the claims unfold.

Some provincial executive committee (PEC) members have told News24 under Makhura's leadership, a precedent was set by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and chief whip in the legislature Brian Hlongwa in 2018 who to date have not faced any charges.

"I want to go there and listen but for us this thing is simple, they wanted Qedani to step aside, Masuku can do the same," a PEC member told News24.

When asked about the impact of such a move on the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is being spearheaded by his department, the insider said it would be little to nothing.

"Media likes individualising us, Gauteng health is run by an ANC government and an ANC government would continue to do so," added the insider.

Another PEC member said Makhura was expected to defend Masuku, insisting this scandal would have an adverse effect on the provincial chairperson.

"Watch how the suggestion would be for him to appear before the integrity committee and that is something that will only happen next year," said one party leader.

Targeted

Another seemed more worried about Diko's career, questioning why both she and Masuku were being targeted.

"Honestly, Khusela is being made to pay for something she had no part in, the media is making her the story but really she isn't, same as Masuku, they just happen to hold key positions," another ANC PEC member said, claiming this was a bid to kill their careers for political expediency.

On Monday, some of the ANC's alliance partners echoed similar sentiments, with Sanco calling for Masuku's head and the SACP urging the provincial government to take swift decisive action against corruption.

The EFF in both Gauteng and City of Johannesburg have called for the sacking of the Masukus, with the regional body describing Loyiso as a delinquent who it claimed had appointed Diko's husband to the independent audit committee of the Joburg Market board.

It also accused her of interfering in the City's procurement processes.

"This is in our view, a gross violation of the MFMA and municipal systems act," said the EFF's regional chairperson, Musa Novela.

Novela called on Mayor Geoff Makhubo to fire Loyiso without considerations of "factional consequences".