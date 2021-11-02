53m ago

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal admits need for introspection after low voter turnouts: 'It tells a story'

Lwandile Bhengu
ANC supporters in Lamontville, Durban on Monday.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said that it needed to do some introspection following a low voter turnout.
  • Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that ANC supporters did not turn up to vote, and did not vote for another party. 
  • Meanwhile, the DA and the IFP said they were pleased with the progress they were making. 

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says the low voter turn out at this year's municipal elections is a telling story for the party, and some introspection is needed. 

As votes slowly trickled in for the much anticipated eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday, ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said:

The other issue that was a challenge for all of us to acknowledge is the low turnout. It was a serious low turnout, and it is a telling story for the ANC because this low turnout is mainly in your majority areas of the ANC.

He continued: "It tells a story because it is ANC supporters who did not come out to vote. They did not come and vote for another party. They decided to stay at home. So it called on us to make an introspection, what is it that we had done wrong that had made our members take such decisions? It can be a variety of reasons, of course," he said. 

Ntombela said that they were confident with the results so far and were moving in a direction to retain the eThekwini and Msunduzi Municipalities. Ha said that the party had already taken 75 wards in eThekwini. 

"We are confident overall about the election. There have been glitches here and there. I think one key thing that the election has shown us is that the IEC, in some instances they were found wanting. I don't want to say they were not ready, but they were found wanting [with] a number of challenges in a number of areas," he said. 

Meanwhile, major opposition parties in the province, the DA and the IFP, said that they too were confident in the wards they would retain or take from the ANC.

"Obviously, it's early days, all the results aren't in yet as you know clearly, it's showing that the DA is making huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We indicate that 15 ANC wards have fallen to the DA across the province. The bulk of those six in eThekwini, two in Umsunduzi, one in Howick, one in Newcastle, one in KwaDukuza and one down in Ugu. It's looking good for us on the ground, and as the votes come in, we hope that those numbers will increase," said Francois Rogers, the DA KZN leader. 

"So far, we are continuing on our upward trajectory that we started on in 2016 and built on in 2019. We are further building now as we move to 2021. So far, what is encouraging for us is that we have taken municipalities that we didn't have before. For example, I think the King Cetwayo district is in our grasp at the moment. We have won all the municipality," said the IFP's Narend Singh.

