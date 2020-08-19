ANC in KZN 'welcomes' Zandile Gumede as MPL, but DA blasts corruption accused's appointment

The ANC in KZN has welcomed Zandile Gumede's swearing in as an MPL.

She replaces former ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.

Her new political appointment comes despite a pending corruption case.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has doubled down on its decision to appoint corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature, saying she is innocent until proven guilty.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party welcomed her appointment and subscribed to the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

He said:

The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use Cde [comrade] Gumede's ongoing court case to criticise the appointment, however, we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in our justice system and, as such, there is nothing untoward about the appointment of Cde Gumede.

He added: "As a firm believer in women empowerment, the ANC KZN is confident that Cde Gumede, with her experience, is a worthwhile addition to the legislature."



Her appointment comes as her corruption matter, which involves a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) scandal, is still pending.

The ANC also vowed to undertake a clean-up of corruption in the party after even President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson was embroiled in a Covid-19 tender scandal.

Gumede's supporters welcomed the appointment.

"We believe it is a long overdue employment. We are quite convinced she will shine wherever she goes," Mzomuhle Dube, her spokesperson and supporters' representative, told News24.

He said it was a "relief" because she would assist the legislature "in terms of political progress".

"We appreciate the decision by provincial executive committee (PEC). We know she is one of the most senior persons who remained with us. Other seniors wanted to further their careers and went on to become ministers, but she remained with us."

Dube said they were awaiting her next court appearance "so she can vindicate herself". He said they will wait for her next appearance next week, and if the State's case is stalled again, she could apply for a stay of prosecution.

He said Gumede was humble because despite her troubles, she continued to serve the public as a councillor after her removal as eThekwini metro mayor.

"She never left the municipality. She has been an ordinary councillor. She is humble. Her position will be vacant but then the ANC will decide who will fill it."

Dube said Gumede would also step down from her position as deputy president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

"She was deputy president at Salga, but I don't think that will remain. She is now serving a different structure."

Opposition lambasts Gumede appointment

The DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, lambasted the ANC's decision to retain Gumede in politics.

She said:

Gumede, who served as eThekwini's mayor from 2016 to 2019 and brought [it] to its knees, is out on bail in an elaborate corruption and fraud case relating to Durban Solid Waste. The ANC recalled her as mayor and removed her off the eThekwini EXCO but have not taken any action against her in the municipality and she has remained an ordinary councillor until now.

She said 62 councillors who were named in court as having worked with Gumede have also not been suspended, "despite four of them having also been arrested".

She said Gumede's grip on eThekwini's politics continues.

"Her elaborate Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) scheme, which has been repeatedly flagged by both the Audit Committee and the Auditor General, has twice been re-funded by the new city leadership."

Graham added:

It is obvious that the former mayor is a powerful figure in the ANC who has protection in high places. Why else would she earn a promotion back to the legislature when her absolute disgraceful behaviour is so clear for all to see?

