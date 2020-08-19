1h ago

add bookmark

ANC in KZN 'welcomes' Zandile Gumede as MPL, but DA blasts corruption accused's appointment

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The ANC in KZN has welcomed Zandile Gumede's swearing in as an MPL.
  • She replaces former ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu.
  • Her new political appointment comes despite a pending corruption case.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has doubled down on its decision to appoint corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as a member of the provincial legislature, saying she is innocent until proven guilty.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party welcomed her appointment and subscribed to the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

He said: 

The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use Cde [comrade] Gumede's ongoing court case to criticise the appointment, however, we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in our justice system and, as such, there is nothing untoward about the appointment of Cde Gumede.

He added: "As a firm believer in women empowerment, the ANC KZN is confident that Cde Gumede, with her experience, is a worthwhile addition to the legislature."

ALSO READ | Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede and DA in war of words over her SONA attendance

Her appointment comes as her corruption matter, which involves a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) scandal, is still pending.

The ANC also vowed to undertake a clean-up of corruption in the party after even President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson was embroiled in a Covid-19 tender scandal.

Gumede's supporters welcomed the appointment.

"We believe it is a long overdue employment. We are quite convinced she will shine wherever she goes," Mzomuhle Dube, her spokesperson and supporters' representative, told News24.

He said it was a "relief" because she would assist the legislature "in terms of political progress".

"We appreciate the decision by provincial executive committee (PEC). We know she is one of the most senior persons who remained with us. Other seniors wanted to further their careers and went on to become ministers, but she remained with us."

Dube said they were awaiting her next court appearance "so she can vindicate herself". He said they will wait for her next appearance next week, and if the State's case is stalled again, she could apply for a stay of prosecution.

He said Gumede was humble because despite her troubles, she continued to serve the public as a councillor after her removal as eThekwini metro mayor.

"She never left the municipality. She has been an ordinary councillor. She is humble. Her position will be vacant but then the ANC will decide who will fill it."

READ | Gumede's legal team threatens to apply to have corruption case struck off roll after delays

Dube said Gumede would also step down from her position as deputy president of the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

"She was deputy president at Salga, but I don't think that will remain. She is now serving a different structure."

Opposition lambasts Gumede appointment

The DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, lambasted the ANC's decision to retain Gumede in politics.

She said: 

Gumede, who served as eThekwini's mayor from 2016 to 2019 and brought [it] to its knees, is out on bail in an elaborate corruption and fraud case relating to Durban Solid Waste. The ANC recalled her as mayor and removed her off the eThekwini EXCO but have not taken any action against her in the municipality and she has remained an ordinary councillor until now.

She said 62 councillors who were named in court as having worked with Gumede have also not been suspended, "despite four of them having also been arrested".

She said Gumede's grip on eThekwini's politics continues.

"Her elaborate Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) scheme, which has been repeatedly flagged by both the Audit Committee and the Auditor General, has twice been re-funded by the new city leadership."

Graham added: 

It is obvious that the former mayor is a powerful figure in the ANC who has protection in high places. Why else would she earn a promotion back to the legislature when her absolute disgraceful behaviour is so clear for all to see?

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Zandile Gumede sworn in as MPL in KZN legislature despite ongoing corruption case
Five more arrested in Durban Solid Waste tender scandal, including a senior official
Sanef slams police 'harassment' of journalists at former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede's court...
Read more on:
daanczandile gumededurbancorruptionpoliticscourts
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6281 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1331 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.12
(+1.04)
ZAR/GBP
22.61
(+1.40)
ZAR/EUR
20.43
(+1.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.41
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.30)
Gold
1986.70
(-0.83)
Silver
27.73
(-0.48)
Platinum
955.00
(-0.16)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2158.90
(-0.48)
All Share
56439.47
(-1.03)
Top 40
52155.97
(-1.10)
Financial 15
10197.90
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
74038.29
(-1.13)
Resource 10
58133.83
(-1.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo