ANC in Parliament takes action against MP Boy Mamabolo for journalist threat

Jason Felix
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo
PHOTO: Joshua Sebola, Daily Sun
  • The ANC in Parliament has instituted disciplinary steps against one of its MPs, Boy Mamabolo.
  • In a published voice recording, Mamabolo can be heard threatening to shoot Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.
  • Malatji questioned Mamabolo on tweets criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa's reinstatement of the alcohol ban.

The ANC in Parliament is poised to act against one of its MPs who threatened to shoot a journalist.

ANC parliamentary chief whip Pemmy Majodina said in statement that a decision was made to institute an internal disciplinary process against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, who threatened Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji.

In a voice recording which Sunday World released, Mamabolo can be heard saying he will shoot Malatji after he questioned him about tweets criticising President Cyril Ramaphosa's reinstatement of the alcohol ban. Mamabolo called it a victory for the EFF.

Majodina said: "We denounce the alleged unbecoming behaviour of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, Cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.

"At all times, the ANC caucus has strived to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the media and respects the constitutional values and Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression as well as the freedom of the press and other media to do its work."

This was after the DA said it would refer him to Parliament's ethics committee. 

READ | Julius Malema, Boy Mamabolo reach out-of-court settlement over domestic abuse claims

She said the party informed Malatji of the decision to institute disciplinary steps against Mamabolo.

Majodina said she referred the matter to the national caucus disciplinary committee over the weekend.

"The ANC caucus will communicate the outcomes of the disciplinary process in due course. We also note that Mr Malatji opened a case against Mamabolo and we will allow the law to take its course," Majodina said.

In March, EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa, approached the Limpopo High Court on an urgent basis, seeking R2 million in damages from Mamabolo.

This came after Mamabolo accused Malema, during the State of the Nation Address, of abusing his wife. Mamabolo was served with papers demanding R2 million for defamation.

The two parties eventually reached a settlement before the merits of the case were argued in court.

