ANC keeps mayoral position in North West's Mamusa municipality

Zintle Mahlati
ANC supporters in Lamontville, Durban.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • ANC councillors who helped lift the EFF to the speaker position in Mamusa Local Municipality have voted along party lines to ensure the election of an ANC candidate for mayor.
  • The ANC in the North West said it would investigate which of its councillors had voted with the EFF.
  • A plan may be at hand to bring a motion of no confidence against the Speaker.

After helping vote in an EFF Speaker, ANC councillors in Mamusa Local Municipality in the North West toed the party line at a late-night council meeting to see the election of the party's candidate as mayor.

The election of ANC councillor Seitebaleng Chelechele as mayor in Mamusa came after a council sitting was postponed early on Tuesday.

ANC councillors had delayed attending the council meeting.  

On Monday, a group of ANC councillors assisted the EFF in electing its candidate, Olebeng Mogorosi, as speaker of the council, even though the ANC won the majority of council seats. 

The ANC has nine seats in the 16-member Mamusa local municipality council.  

ANC councillors were roped into a meeting by the party's provincial structure on Tuesday, where they were made to apologise for supporting an EFF councillor for the speaker position. 

Chelechele was elected mayor in a late-night council meeting on Tuesday.  

News24 has been informed that the group apologised, but the ANC still had no idea which councillors had supported the EFF. 

It's suspected that four councillors ensured the red berets secured the speaker position.  

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC in the North West threatened discipline and an investigation to expose the councillors who "betrayed" the party.  

News24 understands that the ANC may plan to bring a motion of no confidence against the speaker to ensure the election of an ANC candidate. 

However, this motion could only be brought to council after three months, according to municipal legislation. 

