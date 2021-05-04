38m ago

add bookmark

ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu steps down

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mike Mabuyakhulu.
Mike Mabuyakhulu.
Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file
  • The deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu, has stepped aside from the party.
  • The ANC's national working committee said members affected by the step-aside rule must be suspended.
  • The party's NEC is expected to issue a statement on members who have been asked to step aside after convening its meeting over the weekend.

The deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Mike Mabuyakhulu, has stepped aside.

On Tuesday, the party's national working committee (NWC) said members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must be suspended if they did not step aside from their positions.

In a letter sent to the office of the provincial secretary of the ANC in KZN, Mabuyakhulu said the decision to step aside stemmed from the principles of the ANC which indicated party leaders must be disciplined and the organisation's constitution upheld.

"In line with the position adopted by our movement, I hereby respectfully tender to the office of the provincial secretary that I am stepping aside from my position as the provincial deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, with immediate effect as I hereby do.

"I must indicate that it has not been difficult for me to arrive at this decision, because I have done so before," he added.

Mabuyakhulu said it was common cause that delegates to the 2018 provincial conference elected him to the position knowing fully at the time he had pending legal matters.

READ | NWC gives green light to suspend Ace Magashule, other criminally charged ANC members

"As you are well aware, I was elected by the delegates of the ANC at the 2018 KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial conference to the position of the provincial deputy chairperson of our glorious movement.

As a disciplined member of the ANC, I accepted both the nomination as well as the subsequent election to this position because I sincerely believed that as part of the provincial leadership collective I could contribute meaningfully to the attainment of the ultimate objectives of the national democratic revolution.

He said he accepted the nomination and election because he still believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing by a competent court of law.

"I presume they did so for two reasons. The first reason is that the branches of our movement wanted to elect the leadership collective that would work tirelessly to renew and unite the ANC following the challenges we had before and after the 2015 provincial conference.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa says errant ANC members, including Ace, must step aside in 30 days

"They respected the principle enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, that everyone charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty," Mabuyakhulu said.

The party's national executive committee is expected to issue a comprehensive statement on all members who have been asked to step aside after convening its meeting over the weekend.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmike mabuyakhulucorruptionpolitics
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2418 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2282 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.47
(+0.5)
GBP/ZAR
20.09
(+0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.39
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,774.79
(-1.0)
Silver
26.32
(-2.2)
Platinum
1,223.50
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,971.50
(-0.0)
All Share
66,174
(-0.6)
Top 40
60,377
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,086
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
84,576
(-1.2)
Resource 10
68,605
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo