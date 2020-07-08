ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson dies after Covid-19 battle

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson and former KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu has died after contracting Covid-19, an ANC official confirmed on Wednesday.

"Yes, it's true, he has gone. Everyone is very on edge, we can't say much at the moment," the source in the General Gizenga Mpanza Region (KwaDukuza) said.

Mthembu was a popular figure in KZN politics, manning the helm of the KwaDukuza municipality, north of Durban, cementing a stronghold constituency for the ANC on the coast.

Shortly after the general elections on 8 May last year, Mthembu, who was rumoured to be taking up an MEC position, was inducted as a member of the provincial legislature and appointed spokesperson of the ANC in KZN.

He had been at the KwaDukuza Private Hospital for around a week receiving treatment for the virus.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

