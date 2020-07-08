46m ago

add bookmark

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson dies after Covid-19 battle

Kaveel Singh
Ricardo Mthembu, ANC KZN provincial spokesperson is seen during the ANC KwaZulu-Natal eThekwini mayoral candidate announcement.
Ricardo Mthembu, ANC KZN provincial spokesperson is seen during the ANC KwaZulu-Natal eThekwini mayoral candidate announcement.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson and former KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu has died after contracting Covid-19, an ANC official confirmed on Wednesday.

"Yes, it's true, he has gone. Everyone is very on edge, we can't say much at the moment," the source in the General Gizenga Mpanza Region (KwaDukuza) said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Mthembu was a popular figure in KZN politics, manning the helm of the KwaDukuza municipality, north of Durban, cementing a stronghold constituency for the ANC on the coast.

Shortly after the general elections on 8 May last year, Mthembu, who was rumoured to be taking up an MEC position, was inducted as a member of the provincial legislature and appointed spokesperson of the ANC in KZN.

He had been at the KwaDukuza Private Hospital for around a week receiving treatment for the virus.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
LIVE | 10 134 new Covid-19 cases and 192 deaths
North West Premier Job Mokgoro tests positive for Covid-19
Tributes pour in for North West MEC Kegakilwe who died due to Covid-19 complications
Read more on:
ancricardo mthembucoronavirus
Lottery
One person bags R343k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
13% - 880 votes
No, but I plan to
16% - 1062 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 4697 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+0.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.71)
ZAR/EUR
19.23
(+0.61)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.61)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.60)
Gold
1803.66
(+0.53)
Silver
18.45
(+1.16)
Platinum
841.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
42.97
(-0.05)
Palladium
1926.00
(+0.96)
All Share
55574.45
(+0.60)
Top 40
51280.21
(+0.70)
Financial 15
10221.55
(+1.33)
Industrial 25
77577.64
(+0.94)
Resource 10
52055.98
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul 2020

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo