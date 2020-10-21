ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu reinstated pending court case

ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has been reinstated.

This pending his court case and the decision of the NEC on guidelines for members who must step aside.

Mabuyakhulu attempted to resign from the party in August following the NEC decision.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has been cleared to report for duty by the provincial integrity committee (PIC), provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela confirmed to News24.

In August, it reported Mabuyakhulu had sent a letter to ANC officials of his intent to resign from his position.

Sources told News24 the provincial executive committee (PEC) had rejected his resignation, opting to send him to the PIC.

Ntombela said it presented its report on Mabuyakhulu to the PEC on Friday.

"The report was clear in that the integrity committee engaged him. The report said that he was open, candid and honest in explaining his situation. Having got all the information from him they [the integrity committee] are of the view that he must be reinstated pending his court case."

On Tuesday, News24 reported the ANC had asked advocate Gcina Malindi to come up with guidelines on how those who were implicated in corruption should be asked to step aside.

It also wants its own legal opinion on whether family members of ANC politicians should be barred from doing business with the state.

This in light of dozens of its leaders implicated in corruption and other crimes, ignoring a party directive they should step aside, News24 reported.

In March last year, Mabuyakhulu launched an application to quash corruption charges he is facing relating to a failed jazz festival in 2012, arguing the charges against him were "political", and were preventing him pursuing a public office career.

The charges relate to allegations, during his tenure as economic development MEC in the province, he authorised the payment of R28 million into various accounts for the festival, which never took place, and then received a R300 000 kickback.

He is charged along with 15 other individuals and companies, including the former head of his department, Desmond Golding. In his affidavit in support of his application which was filed in the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Monday, Mabuyakhulu said all the charges dated back to 2012 and 2013 - six to seven years ago - and the investigation had begun then.

"There can be no complaint by the State that they have had insufficient time to investigate fully and formulate the final charge sheet," he added.

Ntombela said the decision to reinstate Mabuyakhulu was unanimous.

