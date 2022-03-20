1h ago

ANC KZN unable to confirm violent clashes at ward committee election

Compiled by: Zintle Mahlati
A violent incident in eThekwini. (Screengrab)
  • A video surfaced on social media on Sunday showing people throwing chairs at each other. 
  • It is alleged the video was taken during a meeting to elect a ward committee for Ward 53 in eThekwini. 
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it cannot comment on whether its members were involved in the clash. 

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it cannot comment on whether its members were involved in a violent altercation during a meeting to elect a ward committee for Ward 53 in eThekwini. 

On Sunday, a video surfaced on social media showing violent clashes between people in a hall. 

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi had tweeted the videos. 

When approached for comment on Sunday, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said he could not comment on the video's content and whether those seen in it were party members. 

He directed News24 to eThekwini speaker Thabani Nyawose whose phone went unanswered. 

The eThekwini Municipality has, for the past several weeks, prepared itself in gaining support for public participation in the election of ward committees. 

All the municipality's wards participate in the election process. Ward committees do not have legislative powers. 

The committees play an advisory role in the council, and their composition reflects the different service delivery portfolios. 

According to a press release from the City, some of the portfolios elected included cleansing and solid waste, electricity, water and sanitation, entrepreneurship and small business and health as well as safety and security.

KwaZulu-Natal is known for witnessing violent clashes at political gatherings linked to the ANC.

