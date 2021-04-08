1h ago

ANC leader arrested on second drunk driving charge ordered to apologise to party structures

Malibongwe Dayimani
Madoda Papiyana (www.chrishanidm.gov.za/)
  • An ANC leader in the Eastern Cape who was arrested during the Easter weekend has asked for a leave of absence to face the party's integrity commission.
  • The ANC has granted its Chris Hani District Municipality chief whip Madoda Papiyana the three-month leave of absence and ordered him to apologise.
  • The party has appointed Nobuntu Mgidi as acting chief whip in Chris Hani District Municipal for three months.

An ANC leader in the Eastern Cape arrested over the Easter weekend on a charge of drunk driving has asked for a leave of absence to face the party's integrity commission.

This is the second time Madoda Papiyana has been arrested for allegedly driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

READ | Senior ANC member Madoda Papiyana arrested on drunk driving charge - again

In April 2020, during the hard lockdown, Papiyana - allegedly drunk and in possession of alcohol - was arrested after apparently attempting to flee a roadblock outside Elliot.

He was charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act and was released on R1 000 bail. At the time, the sale and transportation of alcohol were prohibited under lockdown Level 5.

The ANC asked Papiyana to step aside.

Lead by example

He was both the party's chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality and its regional treasurer.

He was only recently reinstated to both positions after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provisionally withdrew the charges pending further investigation.

Following his latest arrest, Papiyana was released on R500 bail and will appear in the Komani Magistrate's Court on 22 October 2021.

He has asked the ANC for three months leave. The party announced Papiyana's request on Wednesday after he was hauled before the regional executive committee (REC) to give his side of the story.

ANC Chris Hani regional secretary Lusanda Sizani said Papiyana confirmed his latest arrest and asked the party to grant him a three-month leave of absence.

"The meeting agreed to accept the request for the leave of absence of comrade Papiyana as both the regional treasurer and chief whip of Chris Hani District Municipality for three months. In this duration, comrade Papiyana will be subjected to the internal organisational processes of subjecting himself to the integrity commission (sic)," Sizani said.

Sizani said the REC views the allegations against Papiyana in a very serious light as it could taint the organisation's image, especially because it's his second arrest for the same offence.

The secretary said the party expected its leaders to know better and lead by example in upholding the good name and image of the organisation at all times.

Papiyana was given 24 hours to submit a detailed report about the incident to Sizani and the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi.

The party has appointed Nobuntu Mgidi as acting chief whip in the Chris Hani District Municipality for the next three months.

Papiyana has also been ordered to apologise to the regional, provincial and national structures of the ANC.

When News24 contacted Papiyana for comment, he confirmed that he had requested a leave of absence. He declined to comment further.

Read more on:
anceastern capecrimepoliticslockdown
