ANC Limpopo members cry foul over Vhembe mayoral candidates

ANC members from the Vhembe district in Limpopo have raised concerns about the ANC's selected mayoral candidate nominees.

The party is interviewing its mayoral candidate nominees from various regions across the country.

The disgruntled Limpopo ANC members want the interview process halted.

As the ANC interviews its selected mayoral candidates, the party has been met with complaints from some of its regions.



ANC members from the Limpopo region of Vhembe descended on its offices on Friday.

More than two buses arrived, carrying about 200 ANC supporters at the party’s headquarters at Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD.

The group held a picket outside the area and were later quickly moved by police to a nearby park.

The group is from Vhembe in Limpopo. The region comprises of five municipalities: Musina, Collins Chabane, Thulamela and Makhado.

According to Hanguani Maumela, a spokesperson for the group, the ANC regional executive committee had illegally chosen three candidates to be interviewed as mayoral candidates for each of the municipalities.

Maumela claimed the regional executive chose its friends to be candidates and did not follow the ANC national executive committee (NEC) guidelines.

The ANC's candidate selection process is a new undertaking by the party. It is intended to find the best suitable and qualified candidates to serve as mayors of any council the party may govern.

A panel of ANC members was expected to head the interviews where candidates would face varying questions on governance.

A memo sent out to ANC regions by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had indicated that interviews were set to begin on Thursday.

Maumela said the concerned members did not want the ANC to go ahead with the interviews because of the irregularities.

Similar complaints about mayoral candidates selections had also been reported from the ANC in the Gauteng West Rand, which comprises of Mogale City and Merafong.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and the ANC in Limpopo had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

