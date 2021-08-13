ANC member demands R5m from Cele, Sitole for 'unlawful arrest' on his way to support Zuma at court

Zuma ally and ANC member Sizwe Nyambi has sent a lawyer's letter to Bheki Cele, police commissioner Khehla Sitole and provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela for alleged unlawful arrest.

He is demanding R5 million in compensation.

Nyambi was arrested on Sunday while he was about to catch a bus from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal to support former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC member Sizwe Nyambi, a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, is demanding R5 million in compensation from Police Minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Khehla Sitole and Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela for unlawful arrest.



He is demanding R5 million and has threatened to sue should he not received the money after 30 days.

Nyambi was arrested on Sunday while waiting to board a bus from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal to support Zuma at his court case on Tuesday.

When he was arrested, he was carrying plastic bags full of T-shirts with the words Wenzeni uZuma (What has Zuma done?) written on them.

In a letter sent by Nyambi's legal representatives - Mdhluli, Pearce Mdzikwa and Associates - to Cele, Sitole and Mawela, they argue that pursuant to his arrest, Nyambi was charged with "incitement to commit public violence".

READ | Zuma's case postponed to 9 September, State may appoint doctor to establish fitness to stand trial

Nyambi was, however, released after two days without being charged.

"Our client informs us that his arrest and detention was an abuse of power by members of the South African Police Service because he expressed his innocence from inception," read the letter.

Nyambi also took to Facebook and confirmed the letter from his lawyers, saying "it's time to turn the tables".

Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, took to Twitter, tweeting:

All The Best Cde Sizwe Nyambi. You Were Released After 2 Nights Without Bail Or Going To Court Or A Reason & Your Constitutional Rights Infringed.The Days Of Political Prisoners Are Gone & Should Not Be Allowed In This Democracy.Exercise Your Constitutional Rights Without Fear ??? https://t.co/bl0NATTRKc — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 13, 2021

Nyambi's legal representatives claimed police officers acted with malice because "they knew or ought to have known that our client did not commit the crime or is not linked to the criminal offence pursued".

The letter also stated officers should have done preliminary investigations to determine if he was in any way implicated.

Nyambi's lawyers also claimed that the police intentionally avoided all evidence and information pointing to their client's non-involvement.

IN FULL | Ramaphosa's opening statement at the Zondo Commission

"Our client suffered emotional shock, psychological trauma, and financial distress, reputational risk, health, pain and suffering," read the letter of demand.



Nyambi is demanding R625 000 for each aspect.

Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

"In the circumstance, we are instructed to demand as we hereby do, that within 30 days of receipt of this letter you pay our demands to our client in the amount of R5 million for wrongful arrest and detention," read the letter.



Cele's spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, could not immediately confirm whether the police minister had received the letter.

She said: "Such a letter would not come straight to our office but … to the SAPS legal desk."

The office of the national and Gauteng police commissioners were not available for comment.