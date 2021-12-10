37m ago

ANC member presiding over council sitting in Kannaland has party hot under the collar

Marvin Charles
Kannaland Municipality offices.
Marvin Charles , News24
  • The ANC top brass has rushed through to the Kannaland Municipality after speaker Nicolaas Valentyn participated in a council sitting.
  • The party cut ties with coalition partner Icosa earlier this month.
  • Valentyn says he was unaware he was not allowed to preside over the council sitting.

The Western Cape ANC leadership has rushed through to the Kannaland Municipality to investigate why one of its members participated in a council sitting on Friday, despite the party withdrawing from its coalition with Icosa.  

During a virtual media briefing, ANC provincial convener Lerumo Kalako said after the party cut ties with Icosa, a decision was made for it to sit in the opposition benches. 

"We are aware of the council meeting and we had told our members to intervene. In recent weeks, we had stated withdrawal from that municipality and to be in opposition. We had instructed our region and our sub-region to withdraw and it was still in the process." 

Kalako added the ANC had communicated to its leaders that Nicolaas Valentyn must withdraw as council speaker. 

"The ANC will take a position where it does not participate in decisions that are detrimental to the larger community of Kannaland. We will only make decisions regarding service delivery."

He said Valentyn had initially indicated he would not be stepping down as speaker, but made a U-turn on Friday.

Valentyn added he had requested clarity, in writing, about his position if and when he moved into the opposition benches.

He had presided over the council sitting, which saw an agreement to suspend the chief financial officer, Roland Butler, on suspicion of serious financial misconduct.
Nicolaas Valentyn and Jeffrey Donson.

Speaking to News24, Valentyn said he was unaware he was not allowed to preside over the council sitting.

"There is no immediate effect, and the council meeting was already scheduled. I accept the decision of the ANC and will resign as a speaker and go to the opposition benches," he said. 

Endless problems have beset the municipality since the municipal elections on 1 November.

This after Icosa leader Jeffery Donson, a convicted child rapist, was elected as mayor and convicted fraudster and fellow party member Werner Meshoa as deputy mayor.

The Hawks also arrested four senior municipal officials of the embattled Klein Karoo municipality recently.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said their Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit arrested the officials in connection with fraud to the tune of R338 million.

