ANC members attempt to interdict announcement of Mangaung mayor's axing fails

ANC members are trying to interdict Mangaung 's speaker from announcing the removal of Olly Mlamleli as mayor.

The speaker announced the appointment of Deputy Mayor Lebohang Masoetsa as acting mayor in a brief council meeting on Friday.

The ANC members argued in court papers that the meeting did not meet the standing rules of the council.

Three ANC members in Mangaung attempted on Friday to interdict the announcement of the ousting of Mayor Olly Mlamleli but were unsuccessful as council speaker Mxolisi Ashford revealed the results of a motion of no confidence in her.

In court papers filed on Friday, the ANC members made an application to the Bloemfontein High Court requesting it halt Ashford's announcement of the results of a successful motion of no confidence against Mlamleli due for that very same afternoon.

The members made the urgent application to the court, arguing the speaker be prohibited from announcing the votes. They said the council did not comply with the rules in terms of standing council rule 6 (12).

However, the application was filed 30 minutes after the council had convened.

On Friday, Ashford announced in the council 31 votes were in favour of the motion, 28 were against, with eight spoilt ballots.

Deputy mayor Lebohang Masoetsa is now acting mayor until the council votes in a new one within 90 days.

The speaker said he would convene a council meeting to elect a new mayor.

The three ANC members, however, have also applied for leave to review the decision within two weeks from granting the order.

The motion was carried out last Friday during a special council meeting, however, councillors left before the vote count was announced.

"Last week, we had a council meeting where all political parties were present when we were counting. I also asked political parties to accompany the ballot. The speaker didn't announce here but yet you went out and spoke to media and as a result, the results that I am going to read here everybody knows. Please we must not do that again," Ashford said at the meeting.

He added this would have implications on the mayoral committee, speaker and chief whip.

The EFF said it was overjoyed by the results and calls for Mlamleli to vacate her office were long overdue.

Its caucus leader, Anita Marais, said: "The reason why we wanted the mayor to leave is because Mangaung has been downgraded three times. The state of the metro is really bad, the streets are dirty, sewage is everywhere and the water is leaking all over.

"There is no service delivery. It looks like Mangaung just went from bad to worse. In council, it looked like the officials are running things not the politicians."

DA caucus leader Hardie Viviers said he was happy to see the back of Mlamleli. "I am celebrating."

Viviers added the court application to interdict the speaker would not succeed because of the technicalities surrounding the application.

The Mangaung Municipality was placed under administration in December 2019.

In February, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo announced a financial recovery plan for the municipality had been ineffective due to poor governance and budget management.

Its financial management had been "disastrous" over the past five years, with concern about its financial viability, according to local rating agency Ratings Afrika.