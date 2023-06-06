ANC mourns 'humble, dependable and dedicated' Tina Joemat-Pettersson who died at the age of 59

The ANC has described Tina Joemat-Pettersson as a "humble, dependable and dedicated servant".

The party paid tribute to her after she died on Monday.

It hailed her as a selfless leader, who defended vulnerable members of society.

The ANC says it is "devastated" by the death of police portfolio committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Joemat-Pettersson, who was a member of the party's national executive committee and national working committee, died on Monday at the age of 59.

"Death has robbed our movement and the people of South Africa of a humble, dependable and dedicated servant. The ANC pays tribute to this extraordinary freedom fighter whose sacrifices and commitment to the liberation of her people remain a source of inspiration to many young cadres of our movement," the ANC said in a statement.

"All those who love justice, freedom and democracy will sorely miss her intellectual sharpness, political maturity and passion for defending those who are vulnerable in our society, especially women. In this regard, Comrade Tina was unrelenting in her gender activism."

The ANC described Joemat-Pettersson as a leader "who chose to surrender her own life to the service of the people".

The ANC said:

Her life was a living example that revolutionary leaders are not born, but emerge from experience. They are shaped and nurtured by the daily struggles of the people and the values of the freedom struggle.

Joemat-Pettersson was born in the Northern Cape and was an active member of the Azanian Students' Organisation between 1985 and 1986.



She became a teacher at Pescodia Secondary School in 1987 and also taught at Homevale Senior Secondary School between 1992 and 1993.

Between 1989 and 1991, she was a tutor in history; from 1992 to 1993, she was a tutor in English for the National Education Coordinating Committee and Education Development Trust.

She was also a research assistant to the head of the English department at the University of the Western Cape in 1990 and a member of the National People's Education Panellist in 1992.

Truth be told... Tina Joemat-Pettersson sold SA's oil reserves for nothing, but to enrich ANC cadres, thus betraying her country. May her soul rest, whether it's in peace, that's up to her le Badimo ba South Africa. — ???? Naledi?? (@NalediThari) June 5, 2023

"In 1992, Comrade Tina was a national representative of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) for the Northern Cape. From 1992 to 1993, she served as a member of the Union of Democratic University Staff Association and a Northern Cape regional delegate to the ANC National Education and Cultural Desk. She was a lecturer in the English department at the University of the Free State between 1993 and 1994," the party said.



Every time an apartheid Minister dies without facing justice for that crime, I feel the country has been cheated.Same for the treasonous ANC Ministers who've sold the country down the corruption river.Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, 59, has died https://t.co/qXcbaqQSjJ — Stuart Johnson (@StuSJohnson) June 6, 2023

After the 1994 elections, Joemat-Pettersson served as a member of the Northern Cape legislature. She served as the MEC for Education, Arts and Culture and later, as the MEC for Agriculture.



At a national level, she served as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries from 2009 to 2014, and was later appointed Minister of Energy.

You live by the sword you die by the sword. Imagine fighting another woman trying to extort money from her so that she can get a fair trial. These people are guilty now Tina Joemat-Pettersson has become a sacrificial lamb. pic.twitter.com/xaa3jcZrX8 — Mr Handsome_ZA (@Noxza_dube) June 5, 2023

"A teacher by profession, Comrade Tina continued to be a well of wisdom to those who are pursuing the goal of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. She stood firm on her beliefs, even when her stance attracted criticism or personal attacks," the ANC said.



"Even in death, her voice will continue to speak in defence of ordinary people. In her memory and in carrying forward the legacy she leaves behind, we must recommit ourselves to work towards a better life."

At the time of her death, she was embroiled in accusations that she had tried to solicit a bribe from suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband to make the inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office go away.



