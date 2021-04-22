1h ago

add bookmark

ANC MP and 'advocate for women’s rights' Jacqueline Mofokeng has died

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng
Daily Sun
  • ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng has died.
  • She died a day after her daughter Thato died.
  • The cause of death is still unknown, but the ANC's Gauteng legislature chief whip pointed that the deaths could be related to Covid-19.

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng died on Thursday - a day after the death of her daughter Thato.

In a statement, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she received the news of Mofokeng's death on Thursday.

Mofokeng became an MP in the Sixth Parliament in 2019 and served on the Joint Constitutional Review Committee, the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and the Portfolio Committee on Police.

READ | 'He was a giant to us' – family of ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed

According to Majodina, Mofokeng took over as the whip of the study group on justice and correctional services after the former ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed died of a heart attack last year.

"Mofokeng's long-standing political career began in the 90s, serving in the Gauteng province ANC Women's League (ANCWL) provincial executive committee (PEC) as the regional secretary of the ANCWL in Tshwane, regional chairperson of [the] ANCWL in Tshwane and was...the spokesperson of the ANCWL PEC in Gauteng.

She also served in the Gauteng legislature for 20 years, from 1999 to 2019, in the portfolio committees of local government, social development, and education," Majodina said. She added that Mofokeng chaired various committees in the Gauteng legislature.

Majodina described Mofokeng as a strong advocate for the liberation of women and the protection of children.

"As the whip of the study group on justice and correctional services, she worked hard to advance the fight for a just society and to change our justice system. For the ANC caucus, this is a great loss. She was a dedicated member who served with dignity, humility and commitment to strengthen the security cluster for the safety and protection of the lives of South Africans. Mofokeng committed herself to work assigned to her until her last day. She died with her boots on," she said.

Mzi Khumalo, ANC chief whip in the Gauteng legislature, said Mofokeng understood that the struggle for national liberation was a struggle against sexism and gender oppression. 

"The untimely demise of Jacqui and her daughter Thato is a grim reminder that death is always with us, and we are still in the battle against the invisible enemy called Covid-19. It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to an outstanding patriot, a champion for the marginalised and the downtrodden, and the defender of the women and children," he said.

READ ALSO | ANC MP and SACP central committee member Nomvuzo Shabalala has died

Khumalo also said she had a distinguished history in the anti-apartheid struggle, an illustrious political life and cut her teeth as a youth and gender activist in Tshwane.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services Bulelani Magwanishe said Mofokeng's death was a double blow for her family.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss. The honourable whip was a dedicated and disciplined member of the committee, who always made valuable contributions to the extremely important work of Parliament. She worked well with all members of this multiparty committee and was always willing to listen and at times take on board the views of opposition parties in the committee in order to ensure thorough oversight work and watertight legislation."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjacqueline mofokeng
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 4075 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1314 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2032 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.26
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.77
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,787.24
(-0.4)
Silver
26.33
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,215.50
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,851.73
(-1.0)
All Share
67,082
(-0.1)
Top 40
61,298
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,119
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
86,743
(+0.0)
Resource 10
68,998
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo