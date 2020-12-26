47m ago

add bookmark

ANC MP and SACP central committee member Nomvuzo Shabalala has died

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala. (Parliament.gov.za)
Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala. (Parliament.gov.za)
  • ANC MP SACP central committee member, Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala, has died.
  • Shabalala, 60, died on Saturday after being hospitalised last week.
  • She served on the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education. She also served on the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests.

ANC MP and SACP central committee member, Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala, has died.

Shabalala, 60, died on Saturday after being hospitalised last week.

She served on the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education and on the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Ethics and Members Interests.

Reacting to her death, SACP general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande said: "On behalf of the SACP central committee and the party's entire membership, I wish to express our message of heartfelt condolences to the Shabalala family for the great loss encountered."

Shabalala served as a member of the SACP central committee, the party's highest decision-making body when its national congress, which convenes every five years, is not in session.

She was elected to the committee by the 14th national congress of the SACP in July 2017.

At that time, she was the deputy provincial chairperson of the SACP in KwaZulu-Natal, a position she held from 2015 until 2018.

SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said at the time of her death, Shabalala was serving as an ANC MP.

"Her parliamentary work started in 2018. She was re-elected during the May 2019 general election. Before then, she served as a councillor and deputy mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality. The governance of the eThekhwini metropolitan municipality was fairly sound under her leadership and that of James Nxumalo as the mayor under the challenging circumstances that they and the entire council and municipality found themselves faced with.

"The SACP in Moses Mabhida (KZN) province benefitted from Shabalala's leadership as a member of the Provincial Executive Committee of the SAPC from 2012. In the early 2000s, she was the deputy secretary of the ANC Durban South region.

"Her early political activism combined the struggle through trade unionism against exploitation and the struggle against apartheid racial oppression and gender domination. She was an activist of the Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (CCAWUSA) which was later renamed the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) in 1989," Mashilo said.

READ: Seasoned ANC MP Pumza Dyantyi's death mourned

Shabalala was an activist of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and an distributor of Speak magazine.

"In memory of Shabalala, the SACP reiterates its unqualified support for the strengthening of the progressive women's movement and the intensification of the struggle to end economic exploitation and patriarchy and dismantle racism in our society.

"It is an essential part of this struggle to confront the networks of neoliberalism, its austerity agenda, and state capture and looting of public resources," said Mashilo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacpdurbankwazulu-natal
Lottery
Pre-Christmas boost for 3 Daily Lotto jackpot winners
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 10302 votes
No, I will not
39% - 8951 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3480 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

12h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.40
(-1.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.69
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
17.58
(-0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.05
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1856.21
(+0.56)
Silver
25.79
(+0.10)
Platinum
1025.00
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.20)
Palladium
2334.64
(+0.60)
All Share
59175.80
(+0.32)
Top 40
54125.23
(+0.31)
Financial 15
12100.28
(+0.21)
Industrial 25
77510.19
(-0.34)
Resource 10
57117.48
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo