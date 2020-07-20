20 Jul

add bookmark

ANC MP Cedric Frolick tests positive for Covid-19

Cedric Frolick.
Cedric Frolick.
Lerato Maduna
  • Cedrick Frolick is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
  • Parliament has also wished a speedy recovery to minister Gwede Mantashe who has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.
  • South Africans have been urged to continue adhering to regulations as the country expects a peak in infections. 

ANC MP Cedric Frolick tested positive for Covid-19, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Monday night.

Frolick, who is National Assembly House Chairperson for Committees, has gone into isolation and will be working from home.

Mothapo said Parliament's presiding officers, led by speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo wished Frolick as well as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe speedy recoveries. 

Mantashe has since been hospitalised after being advised by his doctor to seek admission to hospital.

READ MORE | Gwede Mantashe hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

"The Presiding Officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon. They have encouraged South Africans to continue keeping everyone infected with and affected by this virus in their prayers and thoughts," Mothapo said. 

Parliament has also urged South Africans to not lower their guard but continue being vigilant and complying with lockdown regulations as the country expects to see a peak in infections. 

Earlier, Modise and Masondo extended Parliament's condolences to the family of ANC MP Martha Mmola who died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Mmola was a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a permanent delegate from Mpumalanga. She was elected a member of the National Assembly in 2014.

"We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament. Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served," they said.

"We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of Level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces."

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Related Links
Gwede Mantashe hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19
Durban woman contracts Covid-19 twice within three months, NICD keeps watch on patient's case
Covid-19: Well-known Madiba impersonator, actor dies a day after Mandela's birthday
Read more on:
cedric frolickcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 342 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 198 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 2103 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo