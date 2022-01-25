3h ago

ANC MP Mervyn Dirks in court to get suspension lifted after his call on Scopa to probe Ramaphosa

Jason Felix
Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks and his lawyer, Godrich Gardee, in the Western Cape High Court.
Jason Felix, News24
  • Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks looks set for a vicious fight with the party's parliamentary caucus.
  • Dirks has approached the High Court to prevent the ANC parliamentary caucus from appointing another MP to replace him.
  • Despite being suspended, he intends to attend a Scopa meeting as a parliamentarian.

Suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks is set to attend Tuesday's meeting of Parliament's watchdog committee, regardless of whether a court ruling could get him his job back.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will meet to deliberate on Dirks' claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to pass information about the use of state funds to finance ANC internal campaigns to the relevant authorities.

Dirks was in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday morning seeking an urgent interdict to prevent the ANC parliamentary caucus from appointing another MP to replace him.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina leads the caucus.

Scopa has 11 members, of which five are from the ANC and the rest from opposition parties. Dirks holds a swing vote.

Dirks' lawyer, Godrich Gardee, a former EFF MP, said they approached the court on an urgent basis so that he could attend this afternoon's meeting.

"It defeats the purpose of the Zondo Commission to attempt to [sweep] this matter under the carpet. The allegations that arise from the leaked audio from the president," he said.

Gardee reiterated that Dirks had not been suspended.

"We need to correct that. Our client has not been suspended by the ANC. He has been purportedly suspended by the ANC chief, who has no standing in the disciplinary code of conduct of the ANC and assumes powers that she does not have. If you appear as a member of the committee, you have voting rights. It is a committee of 11 voting members. Six ANC, five for the opposition, and our client holds the swing vote," he said.

Dirks, through his lawyer, maintained that the withdrawal of his Scopa membership and his precautionary suspension were unlawful and unconstitutional.

Dirks was informed of his suspension in a letter from Majodina, dated 20 January.

