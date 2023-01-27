ANC MP Sibusiso Kula breaks down crying in court as he remembers wife he is accused of killing

A murder-accused MP shed tears in court when he remembered his wife.

Sibusiso Kula denied killing his wife.

He confirmed they had altercations, which had forced their families and pastors to mediate.

"Ngithanda wena sthandwa sami."

The words, loosely translated as, "I love you, my love", forced the Orkney Magistrate's Court to adjourn for 15 minutes to allow ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to gather himself.

Kula, 34, broke down in tears when describing what he claimed were the last happiest moments he shared with his slain wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, 31.

He is accused of killing Mohlomi on 27 November 2022.

Addressing the court during his bail application on Friday, Kula claimed it was in the interest of justice to release him.

"I shouldn't be deprived of my liberty and [should] be released on bail. I bear the burden to show the interest of justice permits my release. I fail to understand how I could be charged with murder as I will demonstrate that I played no part in the killing of my wife.

"The State won't present any objective facts that I committed a premeditated murder.

"I'm a full-time politician. I'm accused of murder. I deny it to the strongest terms possible. The State won't present substantive facts that I killed my wife. I request the State to furnish me with those facts."

Kula claimed that, on the day in question, he left his home to meet with his comrades for an unofficial engagement at a local tavern, to prepare for the ANC elective conference.

He left the tavern around 18:00 and went home.

"I found her preparing dinner. I informed her I might have to go back to the tavern as I left the engagement robust and interesting. We were very happy. We kissed and made love, and I left to re-join my comrades at the tavern.

"I returned home around 22:00 and found my wife struggling to breathe, blood oozing from her mouth and nose. I drove her to a local clinic in Kinana, where she was pronounced dead a few minutes after 22:00. I was shocked. Police were called. I left with them to my home."





He claimed that he cooperated with the police before his arrest on 20 January.

"I was subjected to a very subjective investigation and was threatened to confess, whereas I didn't kill my wife. The police visited me on no less than three occasions. They questioned me about differences and altercations I had with my wife. Despite our differences, we would resolve them in some instances. Our elders and parents would intervene."

Kula claimed that, during questioning by police, he played an audio clip, where his wife sang "ngithanda wena sthandwa sami".

He then broke down into tears.