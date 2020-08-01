ANC MP Zamuxolo Peter died after testing positive for Covid-19

ANC MP Zamuxolo Joseph Peter has died after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier on 11 July.

After testing positive, he was admitted to hospital and ultimately succumbed to the virus on Friday, 31 July.

Peter had previously served as the executive mayor of the Makana Municipality during 2011 to 2015.

ANC MP Zamuxolo Joseph Peter has died after testing positive for Covid-19.



In a statement released by the ANC's Parliamentary Caucus on Saturday, the party said Peter had tested positive for the virus and was subsequently hospitalised on 11 July.

He died on Friday, 31 July.

Peter, who was a member of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism and the Standing Committee on the Auditor General, was described as one of the party's most humble members.

"He was strongly passionate about diversity in the tourism sector, a firm believer in the effectiveness of BBBEE and was always ready to be asked to execute any mandate of the committee.

"When he expressed condolences to the family of the late Queen of AmaXhosa in the Eastern Cape who had succumbed to Covid-19, comrade Peter urged South Africans to adhere to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19. It is unfortunate that he succumbed to Covid-19.

"Comrade Peter was a talented, diligent cadre and a remarkable strategist, always ready to take any task given to him by the ANC and office of the chief whip. He lived and prided himself on the mantra 'I will not sleep until the life of the poor has changed'.

ALSO READ | Majority of Covid-19 related deaths in Gauteng suffered from hypertension or diabetes

"As the ANC caucus, we shall forever keep him in our hearts. In his spirit, the struggle shall continue."

The party extended condolences to the Peter family and his loved ones.

"May you find comfort in the knowledge that he fought a good fight."

The 55-year-old was born in Riebeeck East in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and was a longstanding ANC leader in the Eastern Cape and a former UDF activist, the party said.

Prior to joining the National Assembly in the sixth Parliament, he had served in various Eastern Cape structures, including as a member of the provincial executive committee.

And before that, he had served as a ward councillor for 11 years before becoming the executive mayor of the Makana municipality from 2011 to 2015.