ANC MPL Andile Lili's incitement to murder sentencing postponed again

ANC politician Andile Lili's sentencing over incitement to murder was postponed for the filing of heads of argument.

The court gave his lawyers one last chance otherwise it will go ahead with sentencing without listening to mitigation.

Lili was convicted of calling for the murder of rapists and murderers after his "poo protest" conviction.

ANC politician Andile Lili's expected pre-sentencing proceedings for incitement to murder did not start as scheduled in the Bellville Regional Court this week.



Lili was found guilty of inciting supporters of the Ses'khona People's Movement to kill murderers and rapists.

He was also found guilty of violating the Illegal Gatherings Act and assault.

Lili rose to prominence for adopting the tactic of throwing containers of faeces and raw sewage in public places to highlight how few public sanitation facilities and toilets there are for the poor who live in shacks.

Cape Town International Airport, the Western Cape legislature building and a DA constituency meeting in Khayelitsha were targeted, garnering him the nickname "the poo protester".

Supporters would drive to these places and throw faeces on the floors of a target building, leaving an enormous stench and health hazard in their wake, to show how they live.

Lili and eight others were charged with violating the Civil Aviation Act for the airport incident.

They were sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, and after that court sitting, he went outside and made a speech to his supporters.

It was during that speech in July 2015 that he called for murderers and rapists to be killed.

Lili told News24 after the latest guilty verdict, at the time, he was angry about how many women and children were being murdered or subjected to extreme violence and regretted expressing those sentiments. However, he must still be sentenced.

In the meantime, Lili also rose to a seat in the Western Cape legislature.

His court proceedings have been delayed a few times, and on Thursday, the arguments over what type of sentence would best suit the conviction were delayed again because his attorney had yet to file heads of argument.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Lili's attorney was given until 13 March to file his heads.

The court warned if the attorney was not present or ready by the next sitting on 17 March, the court would move straight on to handing down a sentence.

The incitement issue was brought to the fore when a taxi driver was killed in Parkwood, Cape Town, when he was accused of kidnapping a girl.

Abongile Mafalala was beaten and set alight. He did not survive.



