32m ago

Share

ANC MPL Andile Lili's incitement to murder sentencing postponed again

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andile Lili.
Andile Lili.
PHOTO: Wikus De Wet
  • ANC politician Andile Lili's sentencing over incitement to murder was postponed for the filing of heads of argument.
  • The court gave his lawyers one last chance otherwise it will go ahead with sentencing without listening to mitigation. 
  • Lili was convicted of calling for the murder of rapists and murderers after his "poo protest" conviction.

ANC politician Andile Lili's expected pre-sentencing proceedings for incitement to murder did not start as scheduled in the Bellville Regional Court this week. 

Lili was found guilty of inciting supporters of the Ses'khona People's Movement to kill murderers and rapists. 

He was also found guilty of violating the Illegal Gatherings Act and assault. 

Lili rose to prominence for adopting the tactic of throwing containers of faeces and raw sewage in public places to highlight how few public sanitation facilities and toilets there are for the poor who live in shacks.  

Cape Town International Airport, the Western Cape legislature building and a DA constituency meeting in Khayelitsha were targeted, garnering him the nickname "the poo protester".

Supporters would drive to these places and throw faeces on the floors of a target building, leaving an enormous stench and health hazard in their wake, to show how they live.

Lili and eight others were charged with violating the Civil Aviation Act for the airport incident.

They were sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended for five years, and after that court sitting, he went outside and made a speech to his supporters.

It was during that speech in July 2015 that he called for murderers and rapists to be killed.

READ | Criminals must be killed immediately and brutally - Lili 

Lili told News24 after the latest guilty verdict, at the time, he was angry about how many women and children were being murdered or subjected to extreme violence and regretted expressing those sentiments. However, he must still be sentenced. 

In the meantime, Lili also rose to a seat in the Western Cape legislature.

His court proceedings have been delayed a few times, and on Thursday, the arguments over what type of sentence would best suit the conviction were delayed again because his attorney had yet to file heads of argument. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Lili's attorney was given until 13 March to file his heads. 

The court warned if the attorney was not present or ready by the next sitting on 17 March, the court would move straight on to handing down a sentence. 

The incitement issue was brought to the fore when a taxi driver was killed in Parkwood, Cape Town, when he was accused of kidnapping a girl. 

Abongile Mafalala was beaten and set alight. He did not survive.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancandile lilicape townwestern capecrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
54% - 2120 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 808 votes
Charles Leclerc
13% - 533 votes
George Russell
4% - 162 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 339 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies

03 Mar

LISTEN | Presidential paralysis on display, SA's belligerent bowling that beat the Windies
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.83
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.32
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
977.56
+1.1%
Palladium
1,452.46
-0.2%
Gold
1,856.55
0.0%
Silver
21.27
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.83
+1.3%
Top 40
72,319
+1.0%
All Share
78,293
+1.0%
Resource 10
67,733
+2.4%
Industrial 25
104,205
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,540
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo