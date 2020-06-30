1h ago

add bookmark

ANC NEC hears fierce debate over VBS-linked Limpopo leaders' reinstatement

Qaanitah Hunter
Stan Mathabatha, Florence Radzilani, Soviet Lekganyane, Biskop Makamu and Danny Msiza during the party’s Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane.
Stan Mathabatha, Florence Radzilani, Soviet Lekganyane, Biskop Makamu and Danny Msiza during the party’s Limpopo provincial conference on June 24, 2018 in Polokwane.
Antoio Muchave/Gallo Images
  • There was hot debate in the ANC's NEC meeting this weekend over whether two of its Limpopo leaders should be reinstated.
  • Premier Stanley Mathabatha pleaded for his deputy Florence Radzilani and treasurer-general Danny Msiza to return.
  • Ramaphosa said the party must consider the poor and vulnerable, who lost their life savings as a result of the collapse of VBS.

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) heard heated debate over whether two of its Limpopo leaders should be reinstated because they were not arrested in the first group of people hauled before court over the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Over the weekend, the party's top structure met and there was a lobby by ANC Limpopo chairperson and premier, Stanley Mathabatha, to have his deputy Florence Radzilani and treasurer-general Danny Msiza reinstated.

They were implicated in a report into the widespread looting at VBS Mutual Bank and named in a report by Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys.

Insiders in the virtual meeting told News24 that Mathabatha – backed by some NEC members – argued that the pair have been in limbo for two years without any action taken against them.

It was argued that the pair do not face any criminal charges and should be allowed to resume their positions in the party.

This is as the party formalised its position on combining municipal elections with the general elections, and heard discussion around having the ANC's elective conference take place the same year as the elections.

The party further heard proposals on efforts to reignite the economy with infrastructure development in focus.

While the effect of Covid-19 did not see any robust discussion, a discussion around ANC leaders tied to corruption with VBS Mutual Bank caused controversy.

'Many poor old people lost their savings'

It is understood that Mathabatha first got the buy-in of the Limpopo ANC provincial working committee, where he was supported, but faced resistance when the matter was discussed at the ANC provincial executive committee.

When the NEC discussed the matter, it heard fierce argument for and against the pair's continued suspension.

The ANC's integrity committee recommended that Msiza and Radzilani should be suspended until the matter is concluded criminally.

READ MORE | Qaanitah Hunter | The VBS prosecution must mean the party is over for corrupt municipal officials

Two reliable sources said President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the end of the meeting, said the party should consider the poor and old people who lost their savings as a result of the heist, when they decide on the matter.

"The president said so many poor old people lost their savings and we have to think about those poor people whose money was wiped out. They slept there for days. What message are we sending when these people go back to their positions without any retribution," an NEC member said.

The ANC's top decision-making structure instructed the pair to step aside from their ANC positions in December 2018, but Radzilani was sworn in as an MPL after the 2019 elections.

Msiza was implicated in the VBS scandal by allegations that he used his political influence to convince mayors and municipal officials from at least 10 Limpopo municipalities to invest hundreds of millions of rands in the now defunct bank.

Radzilani is alleged to have received R300 000 in exchange for Vhembe investing R300 million in the bank. The push to have them reinstated to their positions in the ANC comes as nine people were arrested for their links to the VBS heist.

The arrests included former VBS and Vele Investments chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, who was said to be the "kingpin" behind the corruption.

Wherever the evidence leads them

The others include Andile Ramavhunga, former VBS chief executive officer, Phophi Mukhodobwane, former VBS general manager for treasury, and former VBS chief financial officer, Philip Truter.

Eight were charged with 47 counts of fraud, theft, money laundering, corruption and racketeering in relation to the stealing of R2.2 billion from VBS.

Later, there was another arrest, the former CFO of the Merafong local municipality, Mattheys Gerhardus Wienekus, in connection with the VBS heist.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, because NEC meetings are confidential, an NEC member said those who opposed the pair being reinstated argued that the case was still being investigated by the Hawks.

"Just because they are not facing charges now, it doesn't mean that they will not face charges," he said.

The source said it would be embarrassing for the ANC to reinstate the pair – only for them to be arrested afterwards.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi did not rule out that the next phase of their investigation may include politicians.

She said they will go wherever the evidence leads them.

News24 reached out to the ANC in Limpopo for comment on the matter and will update the story once received.

Related Links
Malema on VBS loot: 'I have never benefitted a single cent from VBS'
Next in line: VBS' municipal bribery network
'I am not scared of jail,' says former Vele CEO
Read more on:
anceffstanley mathabathapolokwanecorruptionpoliticsfraud
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 1464 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 717 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1157 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.34
(-0.73)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.22)
ZAR/EUR
19.44
(-0.21)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.47)
Gold
1772.80
(+0.02)
Silver
17.86
(+0.08)
Platinum
816.00
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+2.25)
Palladium
1909.01
(+1.21)
All Share
54141.50
(+0.92)
Top 40
49920.09
(+0.89)
Financial 15
10106.37
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
75144.66
(+0.46)
Resource 10
50813.08
(+1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

56m ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo